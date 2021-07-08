Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Kunal Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and more …

For Sunny Leone, “the bike is the new glam”

Bombay– Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to share her glam quotient. She posted photos posing near a bicycle and spoke about taking her health seriously.

“When he finally crosses the 100 threshold… you have to take care of your health !! #Cycling is the new #GLAM, ”she wrote.

In the photos, the actress wears a red dress and red heels.

In the past, too, Sunny has shared his love for cycling on social media.

Sunny’s next projects are “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

Kunal Kapoor lights up the week with his new post

Bombay– Actor Kunal Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to say he shines brightly!

“Ho, ho, ho I’m on fire #shinebright,” Kunal Kapoor wrote with a photo he posted on his Instagram page.

In the bright, sunny photo, the actor poses in a white t-shirt, sporty beard and long hair.

The actor was last seen in the movie “Koi Jaane Na” on OTT.

Offscreen, Kunal is the co-founder of Ketto, Asia’s largest crowdfunding platform that raises funds for social and individual causes.

Rasika Dugal posts a throwback pic from her first photoshoot

Bombay– Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media on Thursday and shared a photo from her first photoshoot.

“Back to my first portfolio photoshoot in Bombay. I remember saving money for a few months before I could do this. I finally got it because of that commercial shoot that I got after doing a million auditions… running towards them between theatrical rehearsals, ”she writes.

In the post, she thanked her photographer and the people who helped her on her ten-year journey as an actor.

“I was mostly confused and lost (well some things don’t change) about what I wanted from the shoot. Thank you @manmeet_bhatti_photography for helping me get through this with so much calm and care, ”she added.

“It’s been a crazy decade and more since… an abundance of experiences… and the unexpected kindness of so many,” Rasika wrote.

In the photo, Rasika wears a satin dress with long hoops.

The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.

Yami Gautam ‘to enchant everyone with his charm’ as Maya in Bhoot Police

Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam has given a glimpse of her character, Maya, in the upcoming horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Yami shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen standing in a cave at night holding a torch. The fire of the lit torch illuminates his face in the dark.

“To enchant everyone with her charm comes MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon to @disneyplushotstarvip,” the actress captioned the photo.

Yami recently tied the knot with “Uri: The Surgical Strike” director Aditya Dhar. “Bhoot Police” will be her first release after the wedding.

Pavan Kirpalani director also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, “Bhoot Police” is slated for release on Disney + Hotstar.

Kangana offers insight into his “physical condition at Dhaakad level”

Bombay– Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Thursday to share a photo that shows her doing yoga.

“Getting in shape at the level of Dhaakad,” she captioned the photo.

Kangana is currently filming for the action thriller “Dhaakad” in Budapest with actor Arjun Rampal.

“I have my passport. Thank you all for their concern and best wishes Chef I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad, ”Kangana recently posted on Instagram before flying to Budapest.

Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in director Razneesh Ghai, while Arjun will play antagonist Rudraveer.

The film’s first program was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Kangana also has the Jayalalithaa biopic “Thalaivi”, the period drama “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda”, and the action movie, “Tejas” lined up.

She will wear the director’s cap for “Emergency”, a film based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (IANS)