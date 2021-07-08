Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Kunal Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and more …
For Sunny Leone, “the bike is the new glam”
Bombay– Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to share her glam quotient. She posted photos posing near a bicycle and spoke about taking her health seriously.
“When he finally crosses the 100 threshold… you have to take care of your health !! #Cycling is the new #GLAM, ”she wrote.
In the photos, the actress wears a red dress and red heels.
In the past, too, Sunny has shared his love for cycling on social media.
Sunny’s next projects are “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.
Kunal Kapoor lights up the week with his new post
Bombay– Actor Kunal Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to say he shines brightly!
“Ho, ho, ho I’m on fire #shinebright,” Kunal Kapoor wrote with a photo he posted on his Instagram page.
In the bright, sunny photo, the actor poses in a white t-shirt, sporty beard and long hair.
The actor was last seen in the movie “Koi Jaane Na” on OTT.
Offscreen, Kunal is the co-founder of Ketto, Asia’s largest crowdfunding platform that raises funds for social and individual causes.
Rasika Dugal posts a throwback pic from her first photoshoot
Bombay– Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media on Thursday and shared a photo from her first photoshoot.
“Back to my first portfolio photoshoot in Bombay. I remember saving money for a few months before I could do this. I finally got it because of that commercial shoot that I got after doing a million auditions… running towards them between theatrical rehearsals, ”she writes.
In the post, she thanked her photographer and the people who helped her on her ten-year journey as an actor.
“I was mostly confused and lost (well some things don’t change) about what I wanted from the shoot. Thank you @manmeet_bhatti_photography for helping me get through this with so much calm and care, ”she added.
“It’s been a crazy decade and more since… an abundance of experiences… and the unexpected kindness of so many,” Rasika wrote.
In the photo, Rasika wears a satin dress with long hoops.
The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.
Yami Gautam ‘to enchant everyone with his charm’ as Maya in Bhoot Police
Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam has given a glimpse of her character, Maya, in the upcoming horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.
Yami shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen standing in a cave at night holding a torch. The fire of the lit torch illuminates his face in the dark.
“To enchant everyone with her charm comes MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon to @disneyplushotstarvip,” the actress captioned the photo.
Yami recently tied the knot with “Uri: The Surgical Strike” director Aditya Dhar. “Bhoot Police” will be her first release after the wedding.
Pavan Kirpalani director also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, “Bhoot Police” is slated for release on Disney + Hotstar.
Kangana offers insight into his “physical condition at Dhaakad level”
Bombay– Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Thursday to share a photo that shows her doing yoga.
“Getting in shape at the level of Dhaakad,” she captioned the photo.
Kangana is currently filming for the action thriller “Dhaakad” in Budapest with actor Arjun Rampal.
“I have my passport. Thank you all for their concern and best wishes Chef I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad, ”Kangana recently posted on Instagram before flying to Budapest.
Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in director Razneesh Ghai, while Arjun will play antagonist Rudraveer.
The film’s first program was shot in Madhya Pradesh.
Kangana also has the Jayalalithaa biopic “Thalaivi”, the period drama “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda”, and the action movie, “Tejas” lined up.
She will wear the director’s cap for “Emergency”, a film based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (IANS)
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/2021/07/bollywood-roundup-sunny-leone-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]