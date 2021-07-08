Actor Vijay’s “Bigil” saves the life of 10-year-old Chennai Boy. here’s how

In an interesting turn of events, a 10-year-old boy from Mylapore from Chennai was treated after an accident, as he watched his favorite actor Vijay’s “Bigil” to forget the pain. Sasivaran, who went out shopping with his uncle Arvind, was riding his motorcycle back on the night of July 6. As they were driving home, the young boy fell asleep in the backseat and fell on the road as they were traveling near Annasalai. The boy was immediately taken to Royapettah government hospital with serious injuries to his forehead and face. After inspection, the doctors decided to sew him up because he had a serious injury to his forehead and tried to give him an injection. Sasivarshan refused to cooperate with the doctors because he did not want to receive an injection out of fear.

No matter how hard the doctors tried, the boy was not ready for the vaccine. Meanwhile, Jinnah, a volunteer who was on night duty at the hospital attempted to pacify Sasivarshan. When asked what he liked most, the boy replied, “I love actor Vijay and I’m a huge fan of him.” The boy then continued to talk about the actor while forgetting his pain. Apparently, Jinnah took out her cell phone and allowed Sasivaran to watch actor Vijay’s Bigil movie.

Surprisingly, the film kept the boy busy, which made it easy for the doctors to continue the treatment. Eventually he received the injection and sewn up while watching the movie. Actor Vijay has a huge fan base, from children to the elderly, for his unique on-screen performances.

