‘The White Lotus’ team on pandemic origins, tackling white privilege – The Hollywood Reporter

If 2020 had not been consumed by the Covid-19 pandemic, The white lotus, HBO’s new animated limited series on a guest and employee network at a luxury Hawaiian resort, likely never would have seen the light of day.

“HBO came to me and was hoping I could come up with an idea that was COVID-friendly and in one place, and at the time I was like, ‘How do I get out of LA and go somewhere that doesn’t look like to a punishment? ‘ “said designer Mike White Hollywood journalist at the show’s premiere on Wednesday. “I was like, ‘Maybe we could put on a show in a fancy hotel? It was kind of the original idea, then I thought there was something that I had always wanted to write about the leisure world and people who try to escape their lives and end up. no longer be stuck in a crucible.

As a result, the show has pulled many of its star actors – including Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Alexandria Daddario and Steve Zahn – from uncertain and jobless quarantines. in Maui, where due to strict precautions, “it turned into this weird filming camp,” Zahn said.

“We got so tight because we didn’t go, you didn’t go to your house, you don’t stay in different places. The crew stayed there, the extras; we knew the extras, the first time in my life we ​​met people.

“Mike called me and I was like, ‘What do you mean now? I ate ice cream sandwiches and pizzas, sometimes four to five times a day, this combo. Sometimes there were a few pizzas, ”Coolidge joked about the unexpected job posting after months of Hollywood shutdown. “When I got the note, I was like, ‘I just need four months to take it all off’ and he said to me ‘Either take it now or …’ It was. a very humbling thing to take on a job when you’re not really ready for the camera.

Pandemic influence aside, the show follows a group of wealthy white guests over a week’s vacation, as a darker picture emerges of both glamorous travelers and cheerful hotel employees. It also dives heavily into issues of race, class, and white privilege as service workers and those who are served navigate each other.

“My hope is that while obviously a lot of privileged white people are oblivious to certain things, at the same time the idea is to see it from a humanistic point of view in the sense that you see why they are on the defensive and why. they don’t. see, ”White said. “It’s not necessarily trying to humanize the rich whites, but at the same time see how you can be a hero in your mind and you’re still a villain to someone else and you trample on someone else. other while you make your dreams come true. “

Britton said the deeper topics, “because it’s so entertaining, it’s funny, it’s sobering, hope that opens a door for people to have some of the conversations that have already started in culture anyway, but it kind of gives a little landing point for that and gives a little bit of ground for that.

Rothwell added that the show provided “an opportunity to talk about how class and privilege are viewed by those on the outside and then also on the inside of how you are helping to create boundaries and a distance between the people in the service industry who are there to help you. outside – do you see them as people, do you look them in the eye, do they have a name? “

“I think it will cause people to question their own behavior in terms of how they express their own privilege and how they verify their own privilege, and it’s in that kind of fun, dramatic, comedic, and kind of situation. soapy, ”Rothwell said.

The white lotus Also marks a notable turning point for Coolidge, who is receiving rave reviews for her performance as Tanya, an emotional woman who has come to the island to disperse her mother’s ashes. The actress says this is only the second serious role offered to her.

“For once I have something very, very different to play,” she said. THR. “It was amazing, I got to play someone who had all kinds of issues and so many things she didn’t fix, and I got to have a love interest and have a crush on someone. . I’m thrilled, I hope there will be more roles like this. I have to say if that was it, that was the role to have and I’m completely satisfied if it’s the only one role that I get like that.

And for others, it was remarkable turning them off forever luxury vacations; said Sweeney, who had never taken a trip like the one on the show, “It terrified me to go to a resort in my life.”

Inside the premiere, held at the Bel Air Bay Club, attendees lived out their own resort fantasies with a party and screening overlooking the ocean, as well as Hawaiian-themed bites. In addition to the cast in attendance, which also included Brittany O’Grady, Fred Hechinger, Jon Gries and Jolene Purdy, HBO executives Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and Nora Skinner joined the party, along with celebrity guests John Stamos, Este Haim. , Nasim Pedrad and Jordan Firstman.

Before showing the first episode, Orsi recalled how, when the pandemic hit, “the shows we were filming, set to air in 2021, were shut down, so when I looked at the programming schedule of HBO for the year, sheer terror has set in. All I saw were empty slits digging holes through the grid. My phone was ringing and ringing and every time on the other end of the line was Casey Bloys, a man with the same problem. He asked, “What are we going to do, Franny? I am responsible for the content and I have no content. ‘”

“One day he just pointed it out. – Here’s what I need, Franny. I need a great show for 2021 and it needs to be smart, touching, funny, thematically resonant, to the beat of American culture, and produced with a small crew in a COVID-safe bubble compliant with SAG-AFTRA, WGA approvals. and DGA, ‘”she continued.” I looked at the moon, searched for the stars and it came to me: Mike White. “

For his part, White, who previously worked with HBO on Enlightened, compared the premium network to “that intermittent girlfriend who one minute you make love to her and the next, you eat alone and they don’t show up. But then, when they look at you with their loving eyes, all is forgiven. It’s worth it ! “He joked, adding that” this is what I always hoped to have, a show that they are passionate about and they love me and I love them. “

The white lotus premieres on HBO Sunday.