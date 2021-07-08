Big Brother HoH winner Frenchie reveals who he’s aiming for in week 1





Big Brother is officially underway, which means the plot has begun! Season 23 kicked off on Wednesday, July 7, revealing multiple twists and turns, including the fact that the cast of 16 was going to be split into four teams of four. Brandon French, who goes by the name Frenchie, has become the first head of the family of the season, meaning him and his teammates Azah Awasum, Britini DAngelo and Derek frazier are all safe for the first week. However, that also means he has to nominate two players to get on the block, which he started to think about on the first night of the live broadcast. Thursday July 8, Watch With Us podcast episode, we explained exactly what his game plan is and if it will work. In a discussion with Tiffany mitchell, Frenchie, 34, has said he absolutely won’t name a woman first and doesn’t like how, in season 21, minorities were targeted first. The veteran also added that he was going to be the staging killer and could already sense one of them was brewing, hinting that he might have an eye on a potential couple. Additionally, Frenchie explained that the dominant males in the house were targets, which meant Champagne Brent, Christian Birkenberger and Travis Long should be worried. Frenchie chatted exclusively with Us weekly ahead of the season premiere, saying he’ll never kick off a competition no matter what. My mind and body, as well as my wife and kids, would kick my ass if I ever started competing. OKAY? They would say: What are you doing? he said at the time. I can’t, I can’t do it. I will never start a competition. HostJulie chen-moonvesalso spoke exclusively with We About the Importance of CBS promises that at least half of their reality show’s cast members will be BIPOC. I think it’s a good move because we’ve seen, almost every summer, some breed-insensitive comments being made around the house, Chen-Moonves said. It became a topic of conversation. I think it’s a good thing that the cast is the most diverse of all time. And that doesn’t mean that something won’t happen or be said that is race-insensitive, but hopefully, as always, we will address this if it does, it could be a teaching moment. for everyone involved. For more on what happened to the live streams, listen to the Watch With Us podcast above.

