Karen Gillan: I exceeded my expectations | Entertainment





Karen Gillan is surprised by her own success. The 33-year-old actress has starred in numerous blockbuster films, including “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and Karen admits that she has already exceeded her own career expectations. She explained, “I hadn’t anticipated this life at all – I didn’t even think it was an option. “It didn’t seem like something I could ever do. And here I am, in a lot of action movies!” Karen revealed that people are often surprised how much they enjoy her films. She told Variety: “It’s funny – I’ve done several movies where people use the word when describing how good it is. Karen – who previously played Amy Pond in the iconic sci-fi series “Doctor Who” – thinks it’s been relatively easy for her to play comedic roles in blockbuster movies. The actress explained that she grew up watching American TV while living in Scotland, so she didn’t have too much trouble making the transition. She said, “I think it’s just a natural instinct. I grew up watching a lot of American comedies and it’s ingrained in me.” Karen was born and raised in Scotland, but has since moved to the United States for the sake of her career. And the actress has previously admitted that she misses her homeland’s unique food and distinctive sense of humor. She shared: “What I miss the most in Scotland is the chippy sauce. “But also my family and all the people here and a sense of humor. “I feel like we have a very specific sense of humor in the face of adversity.” Karen also confessed to being “delusional” about her acting abilities earlier in her career. She said: “I was deluding myself about my own acting skills. When I was acting I was really confident that I was good at it. I had been through so many rejections, but it’s like that. had never put me in phase. “Then I had a wake-up call when I realized I wasn’t as good as I thought I was – I looked at myself in something and thought, ‘Oh my God, this is terrible I have to get back to work and figure out how it’s done. ‘”

