Tara Sutaria launches the next Ek Villain Returns program and shares the BTS photo: “Villain Mode On!” | Bollywood





Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has revealed that filming for the upcoming Ek Villain Returns program has started. The star shared a BTS photo of the film’s sets to make the announcement. In the BTS photo, the film’s director Mohit Suri can be seen wearing a mask. In front of him is a clapperboard on which is written Ek Villain Returns. “Villain Mode On! The shooting of #EkVillainReturns resumes”, captioned Tara Sutaria. Arjun Kapoor, who also appears in the film, reacted to Tara’s message. He wrote “Nasty Aye” in the comments section. The upcoming film also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film was shown on March 1 in Mumbai and the first program was shot between Disha and John. The second program of the film was shot between Tara and Arjun in Goa. Interestingly, Ek Villain was also shot in Goa, as were some of Mohit’s other films including Malang, Aashiqui 2, among others. The film will mark Arjun and Mohit’s reunion, following the duo’s 2017 drama Half Girlfriend. In addition, Disha will also collaborate with her director Malang for the second time. Tara would have the option of singing a song in the film, in addition to trying out a role. Ek Villain Returns is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the 2014 Bollywood film Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Also Read: Amy Jackson Shares Return Photo Of Aishwarya Rai Eating Food On The Floor, Calling Her A ‘Queen’ Released in 2014, Ek Villain revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife was murdered by a serial killer. With Sidharth, Shraddha and Riteish in the lead roles, the film was a box office success. Mohit, who is directing the upcoming film, is widely known for films like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher, and Kalyug, among others. Besides Ek Villain’s sequel, Tara will next be seen in Tadap with Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, who will make his film debut with the film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/tara-sutaria-kickstarts-next-schedule-of-ek-villain-returns-shares-bts-picture-villain-mode-on-101625746317583.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

