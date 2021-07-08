Michael Flatley wins prestigious Best Actor award for his directorial debut “Blackbird”

RIVERDANCE ICON Michael Flatley won the prestigious Best Actor award at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival.
Flatley received this honor for his work on the film Blackbird, which he also wrote, directed and funded.
The film debuted at the festival earlier this week, but has yet to receive an official release date in Ireland or any other country in the world.
A Casablanca-inspired spy thriller, Blackbird focuses on Flatley as a retired intelligence officer who finds his quiet life running a hotel in Barbados plunged into chaos when an old friend returns and the brings back to the world he left behind.
Shot on location four years ago, Blackbird has an impressive cast which includes Irish actor Patrick Bergin (Sleeping with the enemy) and Eric Roberts (The Expendables).
Flatley said Variety “I’m absolutely over the moon with the Best Actor award. I wanted to make a modern film that reminds of old Hollywood. The classics were always entertaining without being overly violent or complicated.”
We shot the film in Barbados, Ireland and London, capturing some of the most scenic locations in cinema, all of which have a special place in my heart, ”he continued.
Flatley owns property in each of the filming locations.
Monaco Streaming Film Festival founder Tony Davis also spoke to Variety about the honor of being able to screen Blackbird at the festival.
Michael Flatley’s feature debut is such a pleasant surprise that it brings his renowned stage presence and energy, which we have all experienced for the past 25 years, to the big screen in a gripping romantic thriller, he said. declared.
Despite being an online festival that anyone could attend, the Monaco Streaming Film Festival was plagued by technical issues, one of which was preventing attendees from watching Blackbird, unless they were ” attend a screening in person at the Grimaldi Forum located in the Principality.
Despite this, following the victory, Flatley’s chances of winning a first Oscar were significantly reduced from 100/1 to just 50/1.
Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes, said: Michael Flatleys’ film has been well received, it seems, and after winning Best Actor honors in Monaco last night, it’s not completely inconceivable that the star of Lord Of The Dance could win an Oscar.
Talk to Irish Post Returning at the film’s world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London in 2018, Flatley admitted the Blackbird has been prepared at length.
“This is the first break I have since [retiring from] dance, ”he explained.
“This is something that I have wanted to do for many, many years and now is a really good opportunity to try it. I feel strong, I love this cast. I think we have something special. “
“I know it’s billed as a spy thriller, but Blackbird is really a love story,” he continued.
“It’s a deep romance and I’m really proud of it. There aren’t enough movies in the world today about love and romance.”