Michael Flatley wins prestigious Best Actor award for his directorial debut “Blackbird”





RIVERDANCE ICON Michael Flatley won the prestigious Best Actor award at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival. Flatley received this honor for his work on the film Blackbird, which he also wrote, directed and funded. The film debuted at the festival earlier this week, but has yet to receive an official release date in Ireland or any other country in the world. A Casablanca-inspired spy thriller, Blackbird focuses on Flatley as a retired intelligence officer who finds his quiet life running a hotel in Barbados plunged into chaos when an old friend returns and the brings back to the world he left behind. Shot on location four years ago, Blackbird has an impressive cast which includes Irish actor Patrick Bergin (Sleeping with the enemy) and Eric Roberts (The Expendables). Flatley said Variety “I’m absolutely over the moon with the Best Actor award. I wanted to make a modern film that reminds of old Hollywood. The classics were always entertaining without being overly violent or complicated.” We shot the film in Barbados, Ireland and London, capturing some of the most scenic locations in cinema, all of which have a special place in my heart, ”he continued. Flatley owns property in each of the filming locations. Monaco Streaming Film Festival founder Tony Davis also spoke to Variety about the honor of being able to screen Blackbird at the festival. Michael Flatley’s feature debut is such a pleasant surprise that it brings his renowned stage presence and energy, which we have all experienced for the past 25 years, to the big screen in a gripping romantic thriller, he said. declared. Despite being an online festival that anyone could attend, the Monaco Streaming Film Festival was plagued by technical issues, one of which was preventing attendees from watching Blackbird, unless they were ” attend a screening in person at the Grimaldi Forum located in the Principality. Despite this, following the victory, Flatley’s chances of winning a first Oscar were significantly reduced from 100/1 to just 50/1. Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes, said: Michael Flatleys’ film has been well received, it seems, and after winning Best Actor honors in Monaco last night, it’s not completely inconceivable that the star of Lord Of The Dance could win an Oscar. Talk to Irish Post Returning at the film’s world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London in 2018, Flatley admitted the Blackbird has been prepared at length. “This is the first break I have since [retiring from] dance, ”he explained. “This is something that I have wanted to do for many, many years and now is a really good opportunity to try it. I feel strong, I love this cast. I think we have something special. “ “I know it’s billed as a spy thriller, but Blackbird is really a love story,” he continued. “It’s a deep romance and I’m really proud of it. There aren’t enough movies in the world today about love and romance.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishpost.com/news/michael-flatley-wins-prestigious-best-actor-award-for-long-awaited-directorial-debut-blackbird-215558 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos