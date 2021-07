Kevin Sorbo tears Hollywood apart for reaching ‘new level of insanity’ with Captain America’s anti-American sentiment

Actor Kevin Sorbo slammed Hollywood culture for reaching “new levels of insanity” on Thursday, in response to an upcoming Marvel Comics miniseries that calls the American Dream the “American lie.” The “Captain America” ​​spin-off titled “Captain America’s United States” will center on the idea that the American Dream “isn’t real” and “never really existed”, according to Marvel. “We continue to reach new levels of madness,” Sorbo told “Varney & Co”. and he added that “America is a great country. This is just another example of lies from the left. “ GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Sorbo told Ashley Webster of FOX Business that being able to work and live in the United States has made the American dream come true. “I think America is still a damn good place to live and a damn good place to come and pursue your dreams,” Sorbo said. “This country is built on individuals. It was never built on a great government.” The actor claimed that promoting anti-American sentiment in mainstream media and entertainment creates more divisions, especially among younger generations. “Walt Disney said in the 1950s… movies and television will influence our youth,” Sorbo said. “Look at what is going on in the streets across America today, especially in all of the Blue States and Blue Cities, and all the anger, hatred and violence that is going on there.” NETFLIX, AMAZON CHEFS BLAST FOREIGN PRESS IN HOLLYWOOD ON DIVERSITY, GROUP RESPONDS Saddened and upset that some people think America is a “horrible” place to live, Sorbo encouraged them to try and live elsewhere. “I think people who really think it’s a horrible country should really go and spend a year in other countries where they think their utopia is and find out what socialism and communism really is,” said Sorbo. America’s personal freedoms allow individuals to achieve greatness, which Sorbo says has contributed to the growing migrant crisis. “If they knew it would be as bad as where they were from, why do we have so many people in the world who still want to flock to this country?” Sorbo asked. “I don’t see anyone taking boats from Key West to Cuba. I don’t see anyone rushing down to Venezuela.” Sorbo pleaded for people to “wake up” and “talk” and support a unified American dream. “We have more than what we know in common,” Sorbo said. WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

