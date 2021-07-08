From Art in the Redwoods to the Annual Homebrew and Grateful Dead Redux Festival, Mendocino County is Rolling Out an Eclectic Range of Events for Summer / Fall 2021 | Business





MENDOCINO, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 8, 2021– The Great Escape takes place in Northern California’s crown jewel: Mendocino County. The Season of Renewal features a creative array of lively entertainment ranging from the annual Flynn Creek Circus to the Savory Harbor & Seafood Festival and a stint at the best wine stops in Hoplands. Set in small towns with big personalities, the 2021 event lineup offers the perfect escape hatch for travelers looking for a reboot, Mendo style. www.visitmendocino.com/events. TOP 10 ESCAPES From Point Arena to Boonville, Mendocino County’s bandwidth is the size of three small states, providing plenty of room to move around for visitors looking for a getaway steeped in the great outdoors. Ride through 24 national and national parks, explore 90 miles of Pacific surf, or hit the tasting bar with 10 distinct AVAs spanning the entire county. Strap in on a key event and the reasons to let off steam in the True North are clear. July 22-25, September 3-6; Flynn Creek Circus Its feast for the eyes with enchanting backdrops like aerial stuns and dynamic exploits mingle with an enchanted fairytale circus production under the vintage marquee. The world-class team of high-caliber artists, reckless acrobatics and powerful visuals produce a circus that is both edgy and hilarious. Shows in Ukiah and Gualala; www.flynncreekcircus.com. July 16-25; Mendocino Music Festival Prepare for a lively program, served in hour-long bites at the annual Mendocino Music Festival. On the program for 2021 are numerous acts ranging from the famous Kim Nally and the Big Band Festival, the four-time Grammy nominated Creole / Swamp Bop / Zydeco group, the Pine Leaf Boys and the Festival String Orchestra. Fort Bragg; www.mendocinomusic.org. August 6-8; 28th Annual Art in the Gardens Set in the alluring Mendocino Waterfront Botanical Gardens with 47 acres of budding bliss, this is the stop for a day of play with food, wine, entertainment, and over 80 performers presenting all mediums to through the shrine. The event supports the nonprofit gardens, known for its elaborate collection of rhododendrons. Fort Bragg; https://www.gardenbythesea.org/calendar/aig/. August 7-8; The days between Head north to Laytonville for a relaxed safari under the stars celebrating all things Grateful Dead. This intimate, family-friendly music festival takes place in the beautiful Black Oak Ranch, where oak forests and majestic meadows provide a magical backdrop. On the menu, the Dark Star Orchestra, the Dave Nelson Band, the Whiskey Family Band and the Grateful Bluegrass Boys. Laytonville; www.daysbetweenfest.com. August 19-22; 60th Annual Art in the Redwoods Cool ocean breezes accompanied by mystical music and a variety of over 350 selected works of art, the 60th Annual Art in the Redwoods is a serene stop for visitors plying the scenic Highway 1. Back by popular demand, the Boxed Hat / Top Hat dinner, an afternoon champagne preview, and plenty of open spaces featuring various art installations on the pitch. Gualala; https://gualalaarts.org/2021/08/60th-annual-art-in-the-redwoods/. August 21-11; 38th Annual Round Valley Blackberry Festival It’s all that is ripe in August in northern Mendocino County. The festival features arts and crafts stalls, a host of local blackberry delicacies, a tasting of Mendocino County wines, and children’s games. Release. Covelo; www.roundvalleyblackberryfestival.com. September 5; Annual Harbor and Seafood Festival Amazing local seafood, craft beer, spectacular Mendocino County wines and the salty marine vibe of Point Arena await visitors on Labor Day weekend. Dive into the fish tacos, albacore skewers and fresh seafood salads accompanied by shows and pirates, buddy! Release. Point arena; www.pointarena.net/events. September 17-19; Mendocino County Fair and Apple Fair Located in the wine-centric Anderson Valley, the annual fair is a great time to experience the area’s best wine tasting spots, quaint inns, and a visit to Gowans Apple Farm. End the day at the County Fair & Apple Show, which is packed with farm artifacts, carnival games, flower arrangements, kids’ activities, food, and a rodeo. Boonville; https://mendocountyfair.com/county-fair/. September 18-19; Taste of Hopland In a town once known for its hops, today Hopland is a hot little wine destination offering a tasting hike along Highway 101 and beyond. Perched at the gates of the interior of Mendocinos, this center is the call for a weekend wine getaway with a laid-back vibe and lots of local character. The best producers will pour in their reserve of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, late harvest Rieslings, sparkling wine and pinot noir accompanied by seasonal bites. Hopland; www.destinationhopland.com. September 25; Mendocino County Craft Beer Festival Located in the Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s new 30-acre (2021) beer park, the afternoon features Northern California brewers competing for the People’s Choice and / or the Brewers Choice winner. A selection of local ciders and other fermented drinks will be offered, accompanied by numerous entertainment. The winning Brewers Choice will be able to help out on brew day, learn about how to scale their recipe, and use a commercial brewing system. Boonville; www.mendohomebrewfest.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005084/en/ CONTACT: Koleen Hamblin 805-899-4193 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN TRANSPORT ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY ACCOMMODATION DESTINATIONS EVENTS / CONCERTS TRAVEL CONSUMER GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT HOLIDAYS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT WOMEN MUSIC SOURCE: Visit Mendocino County Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/07/2021 08: 00 / DISC: 08/07/2021 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005084/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/from-art-in-the-redwoods-to-the-annual-homebrew-fest-and-grateful-dead-redux-mendocino/article_1eab041f-afca-5e3c-a698-d97ef7bb4589.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos