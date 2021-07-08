“I’m so proud of the machete” – CBS Baltimore

(CBS Local) – Danny Trejo had a wild life and career in Hollywood and he shared his fascinating story with the world in his new Atria Books memoir titled “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood. The 77-year-old wrote the book with fellow actor Donal Logue and in the memoir speaks of his battle with drug addiction, going to jail and becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

CBS Local DJ Sixsmith recently sat down with Trejo to discuss what it was like to write the book, how the starring role in “Machete” changed his career, and the biggest challenges he overcame. along the way.

“I don’t think I would have done it if I hadn’t found Donal Logue,” Trejo said. “We met 30 years ago and became best friends. I have never been able to find someone who has a degree in English Literature and also knows the streets. Every time I started doing this they wanted to put it in their words. I met Donal and Donal comes from the street. I made a documentary and it was kind of me now. We did a chapter and I let my kid’s mother Maeve read it and she said sounds like you.

While Trejo wanted to cover a lot of things in this book, one of the most important things to understand was how he overcame drug addiction and spent time in prison. The actor walked in and out of prison in his early years and spent time in San Quentin State Prison in California.

“The biggest challenge I had was trying to be a nice guy. If you were on fire I wouldn’t piss on you unless you owed me some money, ”Trejo said. “I was not a nice person, but I was not a bully. My uncle always taught me not to be a tyrant or not to fight. I would say 10% of the people in prison belong to the prison. If you could get psychologists and psychiatrists to review the prison population, they would find out about autism, bipolar disorder, and a lot of things that could be treated differently than just going to jail. My cousin has just been released and he is 55 years old.

“I think alcoholism and drug addiction should be taught in school,” Trejo said. “I remember when I got to the miners’ room, I thought Mexicans were supposed to go because there were so many of us. Mexicans, African Americans and poor white children. Many prisons are more economical than criminal. I know people who have gone to jail for stealing bread and bologna.

Despite the challenges he faced early in his life, Trejo continued to have an extremely successful career in Hollywood. He worked with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in “Heat”, became an icon when he starred in “Machete” and stole scenes on shows like “Breaking Bad” and “Sons of Anarchy”. Although he has completed many great projects, “Machete” will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Robert Rodriguez is a visionary and the greatest man I have ever met,” Trejo said. “He’s amazing and I made a movie with him, Desperado. I walked into his office and he said I looked like the bad guys in his high school. I said, I’m the bad guys in your high school. People didn’t know Antonio Banderas when we were in Acuña, Mexico. I walk around shirtless and everyone takes pictures with me.

“Robert liked the way I introduced myself and the way people came to me,” Trejo said. “He said he had this film he wanted to make about a federal government fighting with a machete. I said let’s go. In Spy Kids, we called the guy Uncle Machete. Machete making was awesome. I almost burst into tears the first Halloween after Machete. We’ve knocked on the door and there are these Mexican kids dressed as machetes. I’m so used to seeing Batman or Superman. It was such a blessing to see a Mexican hero. I am so proud of Machete.

Trejo’s Book is available now wherever the books are sold.