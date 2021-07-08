Mavericks add second Spanish-only gig at NYS Fair





The Mavericks added a second Spanish-only show at the Great New York State Fair. Grammy-winning group to perform in Spanish at the NYS Fairs Chevy Court scene on Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. The Mavericks will also present their mix of country, rock, R&B, Latin and roots music at 7 p.m. at Chevy Court. Both shows are free with admission to the fair, which is $ 3 this year. We noticed that The Mavericks released an album sung entirely in Spanish last year, fair director Troy Waffner said in a statement. We started bringing Spanish speaking artists to our main stages in 2019 and it seemed like a great opportunity. We asked the group and they said yes. Waffner added that two Spanish-language shows will be booked this year in addition to performances during the Latino Village weekend. The Mavericks are perhaps best known for their English hits like All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down, Dance the Night Away and Here Comes the Rain, but the band released a new album called En Espaol, performing classics from the repertoire. Latin American, in August. The parents of singer Raul Malos emigrated from Cuba before his birth. The Chevy Park stage, where the fair’s biggest concerts will take place this year, is located in the New York Experience zone at the western end of the fairground near Midway. Chevy Court will host smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-19 plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage). Both venues are now available after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the fair can operate at 100% capacity with all available buildings and facilities. The Chevy Park concerts will be held daily at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Chevy Court concerts will take place daily at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. More than 40 concerts have been announced to date, with at least 50 national numbers expected this year, as well as local and regional artists. Here is the program to date: The 2021 NYS Fair Chevy Park concert lineup Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Friday August 20 at 2 p.m.

Nas Friday August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrés Saturday August 21 at 2 p.m.

Osborne Brothers Sunday August 22 at 8 p.m.

Abroad Monday August 23 at 8 p.m.

Train Tuesday August 24 at 8 p.m.

Jameson Rodgers Wednesday August 25 at 2 p.m.

REO Speedwagon Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Bell Biv DeVoe Thursday August 26 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge Friday August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge Friday August 27 at 8 p.m.

Les Beach Boys Saturday August 28 at 8 p.m.

Noah Cyrus Sunday August 29 at 2 p.m.

Dropkick Murphys Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Justin Moore Monday August 30 at 8 p.m.

Halestorm Tuesday August 31 at 8 p.m.

Nelly Wednesday September 1st at 8 p.m.

Third blind eye Thursday, September 2 at 8 p.m.

AJR Friday September 3 at 8 p.m.

Cold War Kids Saturday September 4 at 2 p.m.

Jesse McCartney Sunday September 5 at 2 p.m. * * * * * The 2021 NYS Fair Chevy Court concert lineup LOCASH Friday August 20 at 7 p.m.

Ratt Saturday August 21 at 7 p.m.

Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra Monday August 23 at 2 p.m.

Bishop Briggs Monday August 23 at 7 p.m.

The Spinners Tuesday August 24 at 2 p.m.

DSL * Legacy of Dire Straits Tuesday August 24 at 7 p.m.

Russell Dickerson Wednesday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

Three Dog Night Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

Vixen and Great White Saturday August 28 at 7 p.m.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Sunday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

Hermans Hermits with Peter Noone Monday August 30 at 2 p.m.

grandson Monday August 30 at 7 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Jamey Johnson Tuesday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

Sheena Easton Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult Wednesday September 1st at 7 p.m.

Starship with Mickey Thomas Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m.

Uncle Kracker Friday September 3 at 2 p.m.

Blues Traveler Friday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

The Mavericks En Espaol Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. (show in Spanish only)

The Mavericks Sunday, September 5 at 7 p.m.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Monday, September 6 at 7 p.m. * * * * * The 2021 New York State Fair runs from August 20 to September 6. AFTER: Reservations are open for camping at the 2021 New York State Fair Another major supplier withdraws from 2021 New York State Fair New Festival of Taste to Celebrate International Cuisine at NYS Fairgrounds

