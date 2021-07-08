Live music, art festivals, free outdoor movies, triathlons and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 7/9/21

Music festivals

Well done! The Vail Music Festival has been around for 34 years, Vail Jazz has celebrated 27 seasons, and the Vilar Performing Arts Center has hosted live music for over two decades. The pandemic changed the schedule for last year, but this summer those music festivals and concert series reverted to pre-pandemic programming.

Bravo! The Vail Music Festival continues this week with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Bravo! The Vail Music Festival continues this week with the Philadelphia Orchestra hosting three nights of exceptional music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. This weekend’s shows at The Amp start at 6 p.m. and tickets can be found at bravovail.com .

Friday – 6 p.m .: Stutzmann conducts Shaham

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts while Gil Shaham is on the violin.

Dvorak – Selection of Slavic Dances, Op. 46

Bologna – Violin Concerto in G major, Op. 8

Beethoven – Symphony No.7 in A major, Op. 92

Saturday 6 p.m .: Italian Mendelssohn Symphony

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts while Ricardo Morales plays the clarinet

Sinfonia – (for orbiting spheres)

Mozart – Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622

Mendelsohnn Symphony No.4 in A major, Op. 90, italian

Sunday 6 p.m .: Deneve leads Philadelphia

Stéphane Deneve conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra with Jean-Efflam Bavouzet on the piano.

Ravel – Pavane for a deceased infant

Beethoven – Piano Concerto No.2 in B flat major, Op. 19

Ravel – The Tomb of Couperin

Prokofiev – Symphony No.1, op. 25, Classic

H2 Big Band will perform on July 11 as part of the Vail Jazz Festival.

Vail Jazz

The Vail Jazz Festival is back for its 27th season with weekly performances on the Thursdays and Sundays leading up to the big Labor Day weekend event, the Vail Jazz Party, from September 2-6.

If you love jazz, all kinds of jazz like hot jazz, bebop, bossa nova, gypsy jazz, big band sounds and more, attend the first Vail Jazz @ Solaris concert this Sunday. Vail Jazz is happy to have such a central stage in the heart of Vail Village. After the Vail Farmer’s Market and the art exhibit, grab a bite or drink at one of the nearby restaurants and wait for the free Vail Jazz @ Solaris concert to start at 6 p.m. Musical programming includes legends of regional jazz, big band swing, ensembles, Latin rhythms, student group presentations and more. This week’s musical act is the Denver H2 Big Band. For more information and to see who’s coming to play, visit vailjazz.org .

As a member of the internationally touring band Greensky Bluegrass, Paul Hoffman has performed at iconic festivals such as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits Festival, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

The Vilar Performing Arts Centers Sounds of Summer concert series is in full swing. A recent addition to the schedule is An Evening with Phoffman from Greensky Bluegrass scheduled for this Saturday.

Phoffman is the nickname of Paul Hoffman, the songwriter, singer and mandolin player of Greensky Bluegrass, who has had hits on the Billboards Bluegrass charts and has performed at huge festivals like Bonaroo, Austin City Limits and Telluride Bluegrass. Festival.

Even if you haven’t been a fan of Greensky Bluegrass, Phoffman’s musical style and showmanship is sure to keep you entertained. General admission tickets are $ 30 for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Beaver Creek Village Concert Hall. For more information on this performance or upcoming shows, visit vilarpac.org .

Sculptor Charles Sherman donated a pendant necklace version of one of his “XO” sculptures to a past Art on the Rockies event.

Artistic events

Art in the Rockies

Art on the Rockies returns this weekend with more than 110 artists and artisans. Colorado Mountain College will host the event with plenty of parking lots, food and drink vendors, and nationwide hospitality.

Art on the Rockies has been a staple of the Vail Valley art scene for decades. The show attracts artists from across the country with mediums such as painting and drawing, sculpture and 3-D, photography, jewelry, ceramics and glass, fiber, metal, wood and more. .

This year’s star artist is Randy Galloway, whose passion for travel and the West and his Native American roots are at the origin of his creations. From his bio on the Art on the Rockies website, Galloway says the West is in my soul. Art on the Rockies is proud to have active artists and this place allows festival-goers to meet the artists and not only talk to them about their craft, but also to see them in action.

Discover the show this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. For more information, visit artontherockies.org .

Eagles ARTwalk was recognized as part of the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence.

2nd Friday ARTwalk

He is back! Each month, EagleARTS is pleased to present the 2nd Friday ARTwalk & Food Truck Fiesta. Broadway will be closed to traffic and open to many artist and business booths with specials, sales, on-site dining and take-out.

In addition to the restaurants serving food, there will also be a variety of food trucks and many fun additions like The Frosted Flamingo mobile craft studio, an Eagle Climbing & Fitness climbing wall and performances by aerial acrobatics by PLAY

The Vail Valley Art Guild is also holding an event during this time. Stop by the Members’ Exhibit at its Eagle Gallery location at 108 Second Street. Here you will find original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography.

Even more art can be found at Mountain Lifestyle Properties, which will host an Art Lounge with photographer Sean Boggs. Katch of the Day will host Sass N’Class Crafts, and the EagleARTS @ ARTSPaCE workshop + gallery will feature 13 local fine arts and ceramics artists and jewelers.

Admission to the event is free and takes place Friday evening between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. For more information visit eaglearts.org or search for the “Summer 2nd Friday ARTwalks” event on Facebook.

Free outdoor movies

Gypsum

The Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum hosts films on Fridays and will kick off the series with Steven Spielbergs Jurassic Park. Bring the kids and a blanket for an evening of free entertainment while watching the classic movie starring Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern as they travel to a theme park that is home to prehistoric creatures and they must find a way to survive. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. The town of Gypsum has a special screen that allows you to see the film before it goes completely dark. Jurassic Park lasts a little over two hours, so it will be dark when you leave, so plan accordingly and have a headlamp or flashlight with you when you get home. For more information visit townofgypsum.com .

Avon

Lakeside Cinema returns to Nottingham Park in Avon this Friday. Movies will start around 8:15 pm Get out early and enjoy the activities in the park, lake or have a picnic at one of the many picnic tables around the lake. Bring your own larn chairs and blankets for a comfortable experience while watching a movie. Learn more about discovery.org .

Weekly film program:

July 9 Coco

July 16 Selena

July 30 Book of Life

August 20 Stand and Deliver

August 27 Raya and the last dragon

From September 3

The LG Tri on July 10 will take place at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink and will include swimming, biking and running.

LG Sort

The 13th Annual LG Tri Charity Event takes place this weekend. The triathlon starts early on Saturday with a start at 7 a.m. Participants will do a 500-meter swim at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink, a 12-mile road bike ride on Brush Creek Road, and a 5-km run. There will also be a children’s triathlon event with children doing shorter distances depending on the age groups.

The LG Tri is held in honor of Laura Genelin, who lost her battle with cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from LG Tri are donated to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local non-profit organization that helps members of community since 1996.

New this year is the Eagle Tour on Friday evening. Meet at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at 5:30 p.m. for a ride on the Haymaker Trail. Then, enjoy the beer, food, and live music. To find out more, visit lgtri.com.

The Vail Family Fun Fest offers free family entertainment in the village of Lionshead.

Vail Family Party

Come to Lionshead Village for a few hours of free family fun at Vail Family Fun Fest. Visit tents that will house fun games and activities based on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) themes. There will also be competitions and group games like the “Water Balloon Toss of Death”, Hula Hoop Extravaganza and Ultimate Simon Says.

Be sure to check out the Science Tent which will feature presentations like Nature’s Educator’s, an educational group promoting respect and awareness of birds of prey and other Colorado animals. For more information, contact [email protected] or dial 970-328-5855.