Quentin Tarantino darkens Hollywood tribute in novel – deadline
Quentin Tarantino has always been the ultimate alpha director – a man who often likes to do things backwards. He portrays historical events in his films, deliberately blurring the dates. With many theaters now empty, he defiantly bought his second movie theater in Los Angeles this week.
He’s also released a new novel, rewriting his blockbuster film in a way that might surprise, if not distress, its star actors. The novel has the same title, Once upon a time in hollywood, but if I was Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio, I would discuss character assassination with my agents.
A Few Spoiler Alerts: In the 2019 film, they played empathetic has-beens trapped in the intimidating downdraft of a past celebrity. In the novel, however, Cliff (Pitt) brutally murders his wife, along with other unfortunate victims, Tarantino’s prose wallowing in gory detail. Rick (DiCaprio) doesn’t seem fazed as he knows his buddy is also a fan of Fellini and Kurosawa (yes, he loves art films). He stands ready to join him in further random violence, sharing gruesome hobbies like betting on dog fights (his dog).
Tarantino, 59, this week reiterated his determination to retire as a director after another film. Some of his fans might push him to retire as a novelist.
The book, like the film, is set in the epicenter of ’60s hippie Hollywood – “you should have been there,” Tarantino tells his readers on the cover. Luckily, I was personally “there”; the scene, however, seemed to differ from that depicted in the novel. Even “real life” characters like Roman Polanski and his wife Sharon Tate have deviated from Tarantino’s portrayal.
Over the past few years, many directors have acquired the rights to important novels, making excellent films out of regular books – Rosemary baby of Polanski, for example. But Tarantino, by publishing his novel two years after the opening of his film, made it another exercise in reverse.
But there are some gripping moments, of course – pages of insightful commentary from Cliff, for example, as the stuntman assesses camera work in I’m curious (yellow). Or analyze Kurosawa’s art in Throne of Blood. “No wonder American movie critics have perfumed Kurosawa with praise,” he explains.
Cliff, the movie critic, is the same character who later shoots his bikini-clad wife with a harpoon gun, sort of holding her corpse together for seven hours until the Coast Guard intrudes on the scene. . The film, on the other hand, vaguely hints that Cliff could have been responsible.
In the book, as in the film, Cliff essentially serves as Rick’s goffer, faithfully supporting his career self-immolation habits. While their scenes of good friends in the film are empathetic, the novel tends to bury them in the ugly plots of Charles Manson’s followers.
But Tarantino calls his readers esotericism “inside Hollywood”, explaining, for example, how an agent of William Morris coerces a declining star into pathetic roles in Italian westerns. There’s also a talk on how an obscure filmmaker named Tom Laughlin reinvented film distribution through his pedestrian thriller titled Billy Jack. Film contracts are also examined, revealing how special clauses were created for Lee Marvin, Aldo Ray and George Scott, supposedly allowing them a certain number of days to appear drunk on set.
Dealing with her “real life” characters, Tarantino shares one of Tate’s secrets: She preferred the Monkees to the Beatles but didn’t want her scholarly husband to know about it. Sharon also hated Hugh Hefner’s star-filled parties at his mansion – a scene Polanski would have relished. Polanski’s description as a party animal “f * cker” was at odds with the traits I personally observed during my many evenings with the filmmaker.
Admittedly, all of these “interior” details and the theatricality of the Grand Guignol are as fascinating as they are in the film, and Tarantino makes no effort to disguise that as literature. Indeed, he insisted that his novel be published as a pulpy paperback and not as hardcover fiction. As one literary critic observed: “If it was better written, it would be worse. “
In the end, the movie was better and the novel worse.
