IMDb Calls on Iowa-born Actor Kraig Dane for ‘Leverage Redemption’ Series
In sixth year, budding comedian Kraig Dane received the award for “the most crooked throat” and decided that playing the part was not for him.
“I can’t remember the play,” said Dane, born and raised in Sully, Jasper County, and now living in Atlanta. “I got so nervous the night of the show that I lost my voice.”
He said that after the show, “we gave everyone prizes” and his classmate reported it for his vocal difficulties.
Today, about two decades after this incident in college, Daneis appears in the IMDb original TV series “Leverage: Redemption”. The show is a cover of the 2008 crime drama Dean Devlin (“Stargate”, “Independence Day”) “Leverage” and will air July 9 on the IMDb TV streaming service.
For Dane, regaining the confidence to play took years.
During his high school years, he said, he saw his peers participate in theatrical productions and longed to join them. However, when he found himself about to audition, a voice in the back of his head said, “Remember what happened last time.”
He went to Iowa State University, earned a degree in inkinesiology, and was living in Des Moines with his brother when he was finally inspired to take the plunge.
“The Dark Knight came out and Heath Ledger as Joker was just the last straw,” Dane said. It was the first film I have ever watched several times in the cinema.
Excited by Ledger’s performance, Dane began taking acting classes and eventually moved to Los Angeles.
After more acting lessons and a few small roles, Dane began to gain momentum in his new career path. He moved to Atlanta, where Georgia’s generous tax policy for film and television production sparked a booming film industry.
After minor roles in shows like “Criminal minds” and “It’s us,” Dane’s biggest role yet has arrived The original Amazon Prime series “The Underground Railroad” like the recurring character Boseman, a slave hunter’s assistant.
The 10-episode limited series boasted of Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”, “If Beale Street Could Talk”) as the showrunner. It follows Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a enslaved person in the pre-war southern United States, as she attempts to escape Georgia using the surreptitious system of the series title as envisioned. in the Pulitzer-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, on which the series was based, a railroad traversing a network of tunnels.
“Thuso and Joel (Edgerton) and Chase (Dillon) are the three I’ve interacted with the most,” said Dane. “(With them) you can’t help but fall for the scene.”
Filming for the show, which began airing in May, was barely finished when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“I think (it was) a week after they finished when COVID hit,” Dane said. Our closing party has been canceled.
His pace of work slowed down, but the buzz around “The Underground Railroad” was only just beginning. Released on Amazon Prime, it received praise from critics such as Brian Tallerico, editor-in-chief of RogerEbert.com, who called it “a truly momentous achievement that will be analyzed and discussed in the years to come.”
Dane’s connection to the series helped him win his role in episode six of “Leverage: Redemption”.
While Dane may not be able to talk much about the series before its premiere, he is hopeful the role will continue to elevate the options available to him.
Being in South Hollywood has helped.
I’m in Atlanta now, been here about four years, and I’ll tell you that since I’ve been here the number of productions I’ve been in has quadrupled, ”Dane said.
Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at Des Moines Register. Reach it at hamlet @gannett.comor (319) -600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.
