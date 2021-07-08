Top belts by Gucci, Loewe, more – The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Aniston was pictured wearing one. Much like Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Dakota Johnson, to name a few. We’re talking about the iconic Gucci logo belt. While we hear about trendy shoes or the It bag of the season, belts don’t get as much love.

But as the Gucci belt – and other luxury waist cinchers – have gained a place in the closet of many famous faces, that has changed. Hollywood knows how the best designer belts can instantly elevate your look, whether you’re wearing a t-shirt and jeans or a cocktail dress. They are also an easy way to accentuate your height.

Need some ideas? We did the shopping for you collecting the best designer belts for women. From the cult GG accessory to options from Valentino, Isabel Marant and other celebrity-beloved luxury brands, check out our top picks below.

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Gucci leather belt

No doubt the item that sparked the craze for designer belts, this is a classic to keep in your wardrobe forever. When it comes to the best designer belts for women, there is nothing more iconic than this Gucci look. Made in Italy from luxurious leather and adorned with the fashion house’s “GG” logo, it can be dressed up or down, making it a wardrobe MVP. It exists in black and brown.

Gucci leather belt

$ 490

Buy now

2. Valentino Garavani VLOGO reversible leather belt

There’s a lot to love about this belt (recently worn by Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2021 Golden Globes), but the fact that it’s a double could be the best. the reversible belt is black on one side and brown on the other, and it’s made in Italy from rich leather, making it a worthy investment.

Valentino Garavani VLOGO Reversible Leather Belt

$ 580

Buy now

3. Saint Laurent embellished leather belt

A basic black belt gets a high fashion upgrade with Saint Laurent YSL monogram in gold, matching the buckle. The fashion house monogram was introduced in 1961 and has become one of the most famous logos in fashion history. As one of the best designer belts for women we’ve found, it will go with so much in your wardrobe.

Saint Laurent embellished leather belt

$ 525

Buy now

4. Sergio Hudson signature black leather belt

Michelle Obama wrapped her waist with Sergio Hudson’s black leather belt during President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, which prompted the coin to sell. This two inch wide piece is handcrafted in Los Angeles and features a brushed brass buckle.

Sergio hudson

Sergio Hudson signature black leather belt

$ 295

Buy now

5. Altuzarra ‘A’ belt

Talk about warm white! This luxury headbandThe abstract A-shaped buckle in textured gold-tone metal is a subtle nod to the name of the design house. Made from creamy calfskin with tonal stitching for an added textured touch.

Altuzzara ‘A’ Belt

$ 395

Buy now

6. Le Chain Lock Women’s Belt Frame

If you are looking for a statement piece that will turn heads then this is the best designer belt for women for you. The croc-embossed leather and gold elements of the cult brand Frame, including a chain, make this belt unique. Pair it with a light dress or jeans, depending on your mood.

Women’s Le Chain Lock Belt Frame

$ 195

Buy now

7. Ventura Rag & Bone belt for women

Say it with a southwest flair with Rag & Bone Ventura Belt. It’s all in the silver and gold engraved hardware, proving that you can mix your metals.

Rag & Bone Ventura Women’s Belt

$ 225

Buy now

8. Loewe Flamenco knotted leather belt

You do tie want to miss the opportunity to add the Loewe Flamenco knotted leather belt to your shopping cart. The belt features Loewe’s iconic bows, which can be found on many bags and home accessories.

Loewe Flamenco knotted leather belt

$ 305

Buy now

9. Bottega Veneta Intrecciato leather belt

Bottega Veneta’s intrecciato weave is one of the most coveted designs these days (Rihanna and Salma Hayek are among the stars who have worn the luxury brand’s accessories). Hand cut and braided in Italy from supple leather, this luxurious ivory belt allows you to wrap the unique design of the European fashion house around your waist. A loop in the brand’s triangular pattern is the perfect finishing touch.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato leather belt

$ 830

Buy now

10. Isabel Marant Woma embellished suede belt

What a stallion! World-inspired designer Isabel Marant’s extra wide belt is ideal for any hanger, from dresses to blazers to loose sweaters. (The French designer was worn by Katie Holmes, Sienna Miller and Maggie Gyllenhaal.) Made in Italy from black suede, the round silver tone hardware offers just the right detail.

Isabel Marant Woma embellished suede belt

$ 570

Buy now

11. Anderson’s Textured Leather Belt

Put it in neutral with this elegant belt by Anderson’s that will stand the test of time in every way. It is handcrafted by artisans in Italy to ensure it is of the highest quality. Between its craftsmanship and textured leather, this is one of the best designer belts for women to add to your collection.