Entertainment
Who is the richest actor?
For those of us who grew up in the heyday of the CW, it’s hard to believe that Gossip Girl completed almost a decade ago. Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Nate Archibald and the Humphreys first let us into their wild world in 2007 before shutting the door on us with the series finale in 2012. Now, Gossip Girl is back with a revenge in the form of a reboot of HBO Max with an all-new cast and new stories starting July 8.
Fans of the original can’t wait to see how this latest iteration stacks up, but wondered what happened to all of the original cast? Have they moved on to land approval deals and other huge roles, or have they left the industry altogether? The answer is a mix of the two, as some stand out as multimillionaires, while others are not as wealthy as their star roles have suggested. Here’s a look at what the original actors are worth today.
What is Blake Livelys net worth?
$ 60 MILLION
Blake Lively spent years building a career in the film industry before moving on to television, where she found real fame and a lot of money. The stars light up Gossip Girl ended up being not only the role that would make her a household name, but also the one that would fill her bank account. By the end of the show, she was earning a report $ 60,000 per episode, then she converted that amount into several hundred thousand dollars per movie. In addition to her acting work, she has also raised millions through sponsorship deals with companies like LOral Paris.
As if his $ 60million net worth wasn’t enough to live on, Livelys’ famous husband Ryan Reynolds is worth a report $ 150 million thanks to his many starring roles in Hollywood blockbusters and some great investments he’s made.
What is Leighton Meesters net worth?
$ 8 MILLION
By the time she appeared on Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester was already a well-established television star with many impressive credits to his name. She has scored roles in popular shows like Entourage, 7th heaven, 24 years old, and Véronique Mars before becoming the star of the series that would make her a real powerhouse in the industry.
Many outlets claim Meester has a net worth of $ 16 million, but the widely reported figure is actually a combined sum with her husband Adam Brody. A more realistic number appears to be about half that, and while a net worth of $ 8 million is certainly lower than that of one of her co-stars, it makes her one of the most successful players. highest paid in the series.
What is Penn Badgleys Net Worth?
$ 8-9 MILLION
Nobody knows exactly How much are actors worth except the stars themselves (and their accountants, hopefully), so sometimes a lineup is the best representation of their wealth. Penn Badgley is one such artist, and his net worth is currently estimated to be between $ 8 million and $ 9 million. Much of this comes from his work on Gossip Girl, but recently he had a career resurgence thanks to his starring role in the Netflix series You, which helped a whole new audience see it in a new and scary light.
What is Chace Crawfords net worth?
$ 6-7 MILLION
Once one of Hollywood’s most beloved sex symbols, Chace Crawford has continued to work ever since. Gossip Girl finished, but it was only recently that he managed to land more high profile roles, having spent several years acting in low budget films. It now appears in Amazon Primes The boys, who turned out to be a real winner for the streamer. Currently, thanks to his renewed success, Crawford’s net worth is estimated to be between $ 6 million and $ 7 million.
What is Jessica Szohrs Net Worth?
$ 5 MILLION
Like many of its elders Gossip Girl co-stars, Jessica Szohr has found fame and fortune primarily in television, and she has been fortunate enough to be cast in recurring roles or as the lead star in many different programs, some lasting longer than d ‘other. Before her huge hiatus on the CW, she appeared on Both What about Brian and CSI: Miami. After her four seasons (she wasn’t much of the show after season four), she joined the cast of short-lived dramas. Kingdom, Complications, and Twin peaks, and she found even more success on Shameless and now Seth MacFarlanes L’Orville.
What is Ed Westwicks’ net worth?
4-5 MILLION DOLLARS
Since he made it big Gossip Girl, Ed Westwick went on to have one of the most respected acting careers, until he ran into a serious and disturbing roadblock not too long ago. The British comedian managed to get smaller roles in a number of films, but it was on television that he shone. He has performed in programs like Wicked city, Snatch and, more recently, White gold, although his run on this latest series was stalled when three women made sexual assault allegations against Westwick, although he was never charged with any crime. Westwicks’ net worth is estimated to be around $ 4 million or $ 5 million.
What is Taylor Momsens Net Worth?
4 MILLION DOLLARS
Having found a great job as a child actor in films like How the Grinch stole Christmas and then burst thanks in turn Gossip GirlTaylor Momsen made the risky decision to move away from both comedy and modeling, where she was also successful, to focus on her true passion: music. For more than a decade, the multi-talented figure has now led rock group The Pretty Reckless, with whom she has toured the world and released four albums. During her time as a musician, she scored many hits on Billboards various rock charts, and his band now boasts a dedicated fan base.
What is the net worth of Matthew Settles?
4 MILLION DOLLARS
Believe it or not, but unlike many stars in Gossip Girl, the show was perhaps Matthew Settle’s last real hit on television. The band’s dad and the former owner of the rock star gallery (at least his character description) spent many years on the small screen, so by the time he got to the CW drama, he was a seasoned pro. Before Gossip Girl, Settle has appeared in more than one episode of major shows like Band of Brothers, ER, The Practice, and Brothers and sisters. All these concerts, as well as a few films, brought him at least $ 4 million.
What is Kelly Rutherfords Net Worth?
$ 1 MILLION
Having worked regularly in Hollywood for decades, Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford claims a net worth of $ 1 million. The actress landed recurring roles on more than a dozen television shows over her years, and she first appeared on the prime-time soap opera. Melrose Square in the 90s. She also performed in programs like The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., Get Real, The Fugitive, and the Dynasty to restart. Her extensive, multi-country legal battles with her ex-husband Daniel Giersch may be the source of her relatively low net worth, as the battles reportedly bankrupt her.
What is Kaylee DeFers Net Worth?
$ 800,000
Kaylee DeFer did the least Gossip GirlThe main cast, but don’t worry, she and her husband Michael Fitzpatrick (of Fitz and the Tantrums fame) are still doing very well. She may not have the highest net worth in the bunch as she is currently estimated to be below the $ 1 million threshold, but she remains loved by fans. DeFer doesn’t work like she used to, perhaps because her family has grown over the years (she now has three children) and she hasn’t claimed a major role in a movie or TV show since. almost a decade.
READ NEXT: Richest Friends Cast Member Worth $ 300 Million
Sources
2/ https://www.bustle.com/entertainment/gossip-girl-cast-net-worth-original-actors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]