Who is the richest actor?

For those of us who grew up in the heyday of the CW, it’s hard to believe that Gossip Girl completed almost a decade ago. Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Nate Archibald and the Humphreys first let us into their wild world in 2007 before shutting the door on us with the series finale in 2012. Now, Gossip Girl is back with a revenge in the form of a reboot of HBO Max with an all-new cast and new stories starting July 8.

Fans of the original can’t wait to see how this latest iteration stacks up, but wondered what happened to all of the original cast? Have they moved on to land approval deals and other huge roles, or have they left the industry altogether? The answer is a mix of the two, as some stand out as multimillionaires, while others are not as wealthy as their star roles have suggested. Here’s a look at what the original actors are worth today.

What is Blake Livelys net worth?

Blake Lively spent years building a career in the film industry before moving on to television, where she found real fame and a lot of money. The stars light up Gossip Girl ended up being not only the role that would make her a household name, but also the one that would fill her bank account. By the end of the show, she was earning a report $ 60,000 per episode, then she converted that amount into several hundred thousand dollars per movie. In addition to her acting work, she has also raised millions through sponsorship deals with companies like LOral Paris.

Michael Stewart / FilmMagic / Getty Images

As if his $ 60million net worth wasn’t enough to live on, Livelys’ famous husband Ryan Reynolds is worth a report $ 150 million thanks to his many starring roles in Hollywood blockbusters and some great investments he’s made.

What is Leighton Meesters net worth?

By the time she appeared on Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester was already a well-established television star with many impressive credits to his name. She has scored roles in popular shows like Entourage, 7th heaven, 24 years old, and Véronique Mars before becoming the star of the series that would make her a real powerhouse in the industry.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

Many outlets claim Meester has a net worth of $ 16 million, but the widely reported figure is actually a combined sum with her husband Adam Brody. A more realistic number appears to be about half that, and while a net worth of $ 8 million is certainly lower than that of one of her co-stars, it makes her one of the most successful players. highest paid in the series.

What is Penn Badgleys Net Worth?

$ 8-9 MILLION

Jim Spellman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Nobody knows exactly How much are actors worth except the stars themselves (and their accountants, hopefully), so sometimes a lineup is the best representation of their wealth. Penn Badgley is one such artist, and his net worth is currently estimated to be between $ 8 million and $ 9 million. Much of this comes from his work on Gossip Girl, but recently he had a career resurgence thanks to his starring role in the Netflix series You, which helped a whole new audience see it in a new and scary light.

What is Chace Crawfords net worth?

$ 6-7 MILLION

Once one of Hollywood’s most beloved sex symbols, Chace Crawford has continued to work ever since. Gossip Girl finished, but it was only recently that he managed to land more high profile roles, having spent several years acting in low budget films. It now appears in Amazon Primes The boys, who turned out to be a real winner for the streamer. Currently, thanks to his renewed success, Crawford’s net worth is estimated to be between $ 6 million and $ 7 million.

What is Jessica Szohrs Net Worth?

Tommaso drowning / WireImage / Getty Images

Like many of its elders Gossip Girl co-stars, Jessica Szohr has found fame and fortune primarily in television, and she has been fortunate enough to be cast in recurring roles or as the lead star in many different programs, some lasting longer than d ‘other. Before her huge hiatus on the CW, she appeared on Both What about Brian and CSI: Miami. After her four seasons (she wasn’t much of the show after season four), she joined the cast of short-lived dramas. Kingdom, Complications, and Twin peaks, and she found even more success on Shameless and now Seth MacFarlanes L’Orville.

What is Ed Westwicks’ net worth?

4-5 MILLION DOLLARS

Since he made it big Gossip Girl, Ed Westwick went on to have one of the most respected acting careers, until he ran into a serious and disturbing roadblock not too long ago. The British comedian managed to get smaller roles in a number of films, but it was on television that he shone. He has performed in programs like Wicked city, Snatch and, more recently, White gold, although his run on this latest series was stalled when three women made sexual assault allegations against Westwick, although he was never charged with any crime. Westwicks’ net worth is estimated to be around $ 4 million or $ 5 million.

What is Taylor Momsens Net Worth?

South China Morning Post / Getty Images

Having found a great job as a child actor in films like How the Grinch stole Christmas and then burst thanks in turn Gossip GirlTaylor Momsen made the risky decision to move away from both comedy and modeling, where she was also successful, to focus on her true passion: music. For more than a decade, the multi-talented figure has now led rock group The Pretty Reckless, with whom she has toured the world and released four albums. During her time as a musician, she scored many hits on Billboards various rock charts, and his band now boasts a dedicated fan base.

What is the net worth of Matthew Settles?

Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Believe it or not, but unlike many stars in Gossip Girl, the show was perhaps Matthew Settle’s last real hit on television. The band’s dad and the former owner of the rock star gallery (at least his character description) spent many years on the small screen, so by the time he got to the CW drama, he was a seasoned pro. Before Gossip Girl, Settle has appeared in more than one episode of major shows like Band of Brothers, ER, The Practice, and Brothers and sisters. All these concerts, as well as a few films, brought him at least $ 4 million.

What is Kelly Rutherfords Net Worth?

Having worked regularly in Hollywood for decades, Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford claims a net worth of $ 1 million. The actress landed recurring roles on more than a dozen television shows over her years, and she first appeared on the prime-time soap opera. Melrose Square in the 90s. She also performed in programs like The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., Get Real, The Fugitive, and the Dynasty to restart. Her extensive, multi-country legal battles with her ex-husband Daniel Giersch may be the source of her relatively low net worth, as the battles reportedly bankrupt her.

What is Kaylee DeFers Net Worth?

$ 800,000

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kaylee DeFer did the least Gossip GirlThe main cast, but don’t worry, she and her husband Michael Fitzpatrick (of Fitz and the Tantrums fame) are still doing very well. She may not have the highest net worth in the bunch as she is currently estimated to be below the $ 1 million threshold, but she remains loved by fans. DeFer doesn’t work like she used to, perhaps because her family has grown over the years (she now has three children) and she hasn’t claimed a major role in a movie or TV show since. almost a decade.

