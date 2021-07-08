Entertainment
Rachel Bilson says another The OC actor caused an IRL love triangle with Adam Brody
Apparently the love triangle wasn’t just about the fictional setting. Oc
During the recent episode of Welcome to OC, complaints! Podcast, Rachel Bilson, Famous painted a rich hot water bottle Summer robertsRevealed she was a little “jealous” when she saw her boyfriend at the time Adam brody Kiss another actor in the Season 1 scene. Of course, Brody played a boyfriend in late summer. Seth Cohen In California Teen drama..
Bilson and Brody dated virtually every Sunshine Fox series that ran from 2003 to 2007. (pair Divided in 2006, And Brody is now married to another teen drama icon. Leighton Meester.. In most series, he kisses fellow Orange County resident Anna Stern (Samaire Armstrong) in an episode of “Homecoming” as the characters Summer and Seth are paired up. ..
Before sending clips to Britney Spears Bilson Clear up the reporter It wasn’t just a kiss, as I asked him about his on-screen kiss. According to Bilson, Armstrong broke Hollywood’s unwritten rules. “When Seth is in the bedroom with Anna and she kisses her, I see Samia slide her tongue out,” Bilson told co-host and former castmate Melinda Clarke. Man.. Of course, Clark played Julie Cooper, the most notorious mother on television.
Oh yeah, that moment definitely caused some “tension” behind the scenes. “I’m a little jealous, and I said, ‘Uh, what are you doing with your tongue sliding into her mouth? “It was like in real life. [love] The triangle plays back as you watch, ”Bilson continued.
She added: “It’s not really the case, but I definitely feel like it played out a bit in real life, but I remember a little bit of tension with Samia because it was was that triangle or something. ” Added.
Alright, but who else suddenly wants to take a look Oc Is this the 7th time from start to finish? just me? This is a good thing Currently available on HBO Max..
Sources
2/ https://californianewstimes.com/rachel-bilson-says-another-actor-on-the-o-c-caused-an-irl-love-triangle-with-adam-brody/431445/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
