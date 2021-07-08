



Actor Paul Giamatti made his superhero debut in 2014 The Incredible Spider-Man 2 (although starred in the comic book series adaptation American Splendor in 2003) and, while he may have been originally planned to reprise his role as the Rhinoceros, he’s apparently happy to leave the character behind. Just two years after this film was released in theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe released its own version of Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker winning a number of additional appearances in the franchise leading many fans to believe the record was set on canonical cinematic universes, only for a number of rumors about Spider-Man: No Path Home to throw all our expectations aside. Giamatti will next be seen in Milkshakes with powder, which will be released on Netflix on July 16. When asked by ComicBook.com if he hopes to return as a character, due to rumors of other Spider-Man actors returning, Giamatti confirmed, “I’m happy. [these rumors]. Someone else just asked me the question, so I didn’t follow up. I agree with that. I’m certainly okay with leaving it all where it is. It’s good for me.” In 2002, Spider-Man made his jump to the big screen in a film directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire as the Wall-Crawler, with Spider Man will become a huge hit that would help pave the way for the MCU. After the conclusion of the Raimi trilogy, Andrew Garfield took over the role of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, his tenure being relatively short-lived, due to Holland’s debut in the MCU. For most fans, despite their appreciation for every corner of superhero cinema, they had assumed that Holland was the one and only Spider-Man for this franchise, only for reports on the upcoming one. No way home to shock and delight longtime Spider-Man fans. During the development of Spider-Man’s third solo film in the MCU, reports revealed that Doctor Strange would play an important role in the narrative, which had its own sequel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which was to address the concept of colliding alternate realities. Reports then emerged that Amazing Spider-Man 2 Actor Jamie Foxx was returning as his Electro villain and Alfred Molina would appear as Raimi’s Doctor Octopus Spider Man cinema. While it’s hard to rule out an artist from any corner of Spider-Man lore making an appearance, Giamatti’s comments imply that we shouldn’t expect him to appear, and nor is he disappointed not to be involved. Spider-Man: No Path Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th. Milkshakes with powder arrives on Netflix on July 16. Would you like Giamatti to return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

