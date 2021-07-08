



ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its housing defense component, Housing Is A Human Right (HRH), today called on Millennium Partners, a struggling luxury real estate developer, to completely abandon its plan to build its Hollywood Millennium development. The call follows the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, and in light of the lingering problems Millennium Partners, a developer of two luxury projects in California, has had with its Millennium towers. of 58 floors. San Francisco. This Bay Area property has sunk 18 inches since its construction in 2009 and is now tilting, sparking fears among residents, city officials and the general public in an earthquake-prone area. The Hollywood Millennium Project would be located on or in the immediate vicinity of a major fault in the Los Angeles earthquake. With the safety of condo owners and renters at the forefront of concerns for cities across the country, we call on the City of Los Angeles and city planning officials to reverse plans and deny approvals on the project. Hollywood Millennium, given the already precarious track record of Millennium Partners. on an imperfect design for a building in San Francisco that now sinks into the ground and tilts, said Susie Shannon, policy director for housing is a human right. Rapid follow-up to a multi-story project that will be built on a fault line in Los Angeles could pose imminent danger to homeowners, tenants and the surrounding area. According to April 2018 The borders article, the Hollywood Millennium Development, which was renamed Hollywood Center in 2018 would include 1,005 apartments and condos. The housing would be spread over two towers, one 35 storeys and the other 46, and two 11 storey structures on lots next to and opposite the Capitol Records building on Yucca and Vine streets. However, after housing and neighborhood advocates sued to block the development, the California Court of Appeals issued a decision rejecting the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Hollywood Millenniums foresaw massive development of luxury housing in the heart of Hollywood. The ruling upheld the judges’ invalidation of the 2015 trial of Millennium Hollywood’s illegal development project. Community opposition to the project was and remains fierce, and a coalition of community groups, including neighborhood residents and concerned activists, waged a popular campaign Stop the Millennium Hollywood Project effort. AIDS Health Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest AIDS organization, currently provides health care and / or medical services to over 1.5 million people in 45 countries around the world in the United States, Africa, Latin America / Caribbean, Asia / Pacific region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidsante.org, Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @helpful.

