



Chick Vennera, a veteran stage and film actor, has died of cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death has been confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer has appeared on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly five-decade Hollywood career. Vennera was best known for his disco dance scene performed on top of parked cars in the cult classic of the 70s “Thank God, it’s Friday,” as well as her recurring role as Enrique / Pepe on the iconic NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls”, starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. Born Francis Vennera, the native New Yorker moved to California after high school to devote himself to comedy. He began studying at the Pasadena Playhouse and, after a brief stint in the military, returned to the Golden State where he performed in nightclubs and with the Disney on Parade tour. In 1973, the aspiring actor national production actors on tour from the hit Broadway musical “Grease”. Chick Vennera has performed in film and television for three decades. Walt Disney TV via Getty He quickly made the transition to television, where he continued his career with a long list of roles throughout the 1970s, including “Lucas Tanner” by David Hartman, “Baretta” by Robert Blake and “The Blue Knight” from George Kennedy, until his last television. role in the 2004 DC Comics series “Static Shock”. During his 30-year career in film and television, he starred alongside big names such as Donna Summer and Debra Winger in “Thank God It’s Friday”, which won an Oscar in 1978, Richard Gere in the 1979 romantic epic about WWII “Yanks” and Robert Redford in the 1988 magical film. Peasant drama comedy “The War of Milagro Beanfield”. In 2005, the veteran actor appeared in his last independent film, “Glass Trap”, with cult icons C. Thomas Howell and Stella Stevens. Among his 74 acting credits, he also voiced characters for “Animaniacs”, “Batman Beyond”, “The True Adventures of Jonny Quest” and “Pinky and the Brain”. After retiring from the screen, Vennera continued to share her talents by founding and teaching at the Los Angeles Renegade Theater and Film Group in 2009. He is survived by his daughter and wife, Suzanne Vennera. Chick Vennera with Gary Coleman in the 1986 episode of “Different Strokes” titled “Arnold’s Tangled Web”. In recent years, the veteran actor has reportedly worked at times as a voice actor for Oscar winner Joe Pesci. Walt Disney Television

