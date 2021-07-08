“Tomorrow War 2” in the works with Chris Pratt, Chris McKay – The Hollywood Reporter





The war of tomorrow lives to fight another day. The time travel sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt already has a sequel in the works, Hollywood journalist confirmed. Director Chris McKay is expected to return, along with screenwriter Zach Dean and much of the original cast, who, in addition to Pratt, included Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson. Skydance and Amazon Studios are behind the project. The war of tomorrow debuted on Amazon Prime on July 2 and appears to have garnered good numbers for the service, according to Pratt. While, like many other streamers, Amazon doesn’t provide audience figures, Pratt celebrated its release in stating on Instagram this week the film broke records in its first 48 hours and “was the # 1 movie in the world”. An insider said the film exceeded all expectations. The war of tomorrow, which cost just under $ 160 million to manufacture, features Pratt as a high school teacher with military training who is among those recruited from the soldiers of the future, who need people to show up in time to fight alien invaders. The project was initially set up at Paramount, but transferred to Amazon earlier this year amid the ongoing pandemic. (Amazon shelled out $ 200 million). Amazon also recovered Coming 2 America. Nowadays, Coming 2 America remains the most-watched original film in terms of opening weekend, according to Insiders. The war of tomorrow however, recorded opening weekend records in some international markets, including Japan and Brazil. Deadline first reported the news of The war of tomorrow after. Pamela McClintock contributed to this report.

