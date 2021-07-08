See the best moments from Day 2 of the Vogues Forces of Fashion Summit





Yesterday most of us saw clips of Demna Gvasalias’ debut couture show for Balenciaga on Instagram, but this morning at the Vogues Forces of Fashion conference we were treated to a rare giveaway. The show was replayed in its entirety without a soundtrack, just whoos of fabric before Gvasalia joined Vogue Runways global director Nicole Phelps to discuss the collection. From his decision to omit the music (I wanted the clothes to speak for themselves) to the intricacies of his couture jeans, he answered questions about his beginnings in sewing and shared what he learned about himself- even in the process. What I love most about fashion and making clothes is the way clothes make us feel, he said. It’s the way they transform us.I think that’s the magic that in ready-to-wear is hard to live with today because we make too many products in a very short period of time. But sewing is actually the place where this magic is preserved. I learned that through sewing I feel at peace with fashion. And that was all before 10:00 a.m. Gvasalia and Phelpss’ chat was followed by a panel discussion hosted by Vogue editor Chioma Nnadi with five independent designers: Thebe Magugu, Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah of Studio 189, Yueqi Qi and Priya Ahluwalia. The conversation ranged from running a small business during the pandemic to the best advice they’ve received, especially when it comes to staying true to your vision. [Fashion] can be extremely fast and cash flow can fluctuate, so staying focused on what you’re about to do can really help, Ahluwalia said. [Its about] have conviction in what you do, adds Magugu. Some people expect a performance [from me], or a stereotypical representation of what African fashion looks like. You need to believe in what you are doing and not be swayed by uninformed critics. Vogues Janelle Okwodu spoke with stylist and entrepreneur Karla Welch about mentoring in partnership with Porsche on The Art of Drive, followed by a discussion between British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Pat McGrath on the McGrath’s prolific career in the beauty industry. Forces of Fashion viewers also got access to a tour of the extensive fashion archives of international Vogue editor-in-chief Hamish Bowless with Marc Jacobs. They browsed through dozens of vintage treasures and discussed the intricacies of fabric and construction. Bowles pointed to a draped Cristbal Balenciaga dress that was ingeniously cut from a single piece of silk and even stumbled across a look from one of Jacobs ‘Perry Ellis collections in the early’ 90s. The day ended with a conversation between two other like-minded creators, Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele, moderated by Nnadi. The musician and creative director recalled their early red carpet collaborations, Eilish’s early fascination with masks (long before COVID made it a health requirement) and their shared passion for constant change and transformation. An image of Eilishs’ June 2021 UK Vogue cover flashed on the screen; when he was revealed in May, it made headlines about his new look and sparked outrage from people who preferred his signature style. When the cover came out I knew what everyone was going to say, but I didn’t care because the point was to prove that I can be whatever I want to be, and I’m not going to conform to anything I want to be. was, or something you want me to be, she said. Michele was quick to agree: I completely agree. You can watch their full conversation and the rest of today’s panels starting tomorrow at Vogues Forces of Fashion website. Until then, catch up on yesterday’s conversations here. Forces of Fashion is presented by Porsche

