Extreme temperatures and fire risk in North Hollywood heat wave





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA Another heat wave will bring triple-digit heat to Los Angeles and warm lows overnight, thanks to a high-pressure system, the National Weather Service has warned. It will also bring extreme fire danger.

Parts of the San Fernando Valley will exceed 100 degrees on Thursday with a heatwave peak on Saturday, forecasters have warned. North Hollywood is expected to choke with highs between the low to mid-90s through Monday. An excessive heat warning will be in effect for parts of Los Angeles County from 10 am Thursday to 9 pm Monday, with the National Weather Service predicting “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of up to 113 hours” in the high desert. Combined with the dry vegetation, the extreme heat will trigger a high fire danger, the NWS warned.

“The vegetation is very dry on the hills because we have had two very dry years in a row,” meteorologist David Sweet of the National Weather Service at Oxnard said. Los Angeles Times, “and we’re also aiming for 111 degrees. Anytime you have hot temperatures, that’s a contributing factor too.” Forecasters said temperatures would not drop dramatically overnight in the region, with lows expected from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s.

“High pressures will continue to build up in the region until the weekend, causing temperatures to warm up every day, mainly away from the coast,” according to the NWS. “The hottest days will likely be Friday through Sunday, when excessive heat is likely for interior areas.

“Low clouds and fog will be confined to the coastal plain and possibly the lower coastal valleys overnight and in the morning.” Forecasters said the excessive heat warning could potentially be extended to the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday and beyond, depending on how the high pressure system develops. Continuous flow on the shore will keep temperatures cooler along the coast.

While the weather is expected to be warm, forecasters have said temperatures will likely stay just below daily record highs, which are between 110 and 115, and “certainly below all-time records which are in the range. 113-117. “ The high pressure system is expected to weaken early next week, but it will still be warmer than usual. Triple-digit temperatures are expected throughout next week in the Antelope Valley.

As with other heat episodes, the NWS has advised residents of Antelope Valley to stay hydrated, avoid the sun when possible, and check on relatives and neighbors who may be susceptible to disease. heat related. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outdoors,” forecasters advised. “If possible, reschedule strenuous activities in the early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light, loose clothing when possible.” The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a heat alert in response to the expected high temperatures. The alert will be in effect Friday through Sunday in the western San Fernando Valley and Saturday through Sunday in the San Gabriel Valley and eastern San Fernando Valley. County officials said residents without air conditioning at home can take advantage of cooling centers, with location information available on https: //ready.lacounty.gov/hea … or by calling 211. City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

