Jamie Spears Says In New Court File He And Other Family Members Have Received Death Threats





The revelations come after pop star conservative in her person, Jodi Montgomery, filed a petition on Wednesday asking for additional security support amid a recent “sharp increase in the number and severity of threatening messages “on social media platforms, text messages and the phone. calls. Jamie Spears, who is co-custodian of his daughter’s $ 60 million estate, opposed Montgomery’s claim in court documents obtained by CNN on Thursday, citing an estimated cost of more than $ 50,000 per month for 24/7 security for an indefinite period to be paid by the estate. The petition stated that the objection was “by no means intended to minimize threats to Ms. Montgomery or anyone, but rather to allow the court to make an informed decision given the significant cost.” Jamie Spears, according to the file, “has also been the subject of countless threats – not just recently, but for years.” Court-appointed singer’s attorney Samuel Ingham, who resigned earlier this week, also received “threatening communications, including the receipt of two very threatening voicemails over the weekend,” according to court records from Thursday. CNN has reached out to Ingham for comment. He also says other members of the Spears family, including actress Jamie Lynn Spears, have received threats. The “Zoey 101” star took to Instagram to ask people to “please stop death threats, especially death threats against children.” In powerful court testimony last month, Britney Spears called her guardianship “abusive” and begged the court to end it. Another hearing is scheduled for the guardianship on July 14.

