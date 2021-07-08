See Val Kilmer’s son and daughter, who are also actors now





movie star Val Kilmer, now 61 years old, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He has not had cancer for several years, but due to tracheotomy who saved his life, theBatman foreverthe actor's voice has changed and he must use a feeding tube as he cannot ingest food by mouth. Regardless, he continued to work, most recently putting together a documentary about his life titled Val, which has just made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he did not show up for the photo call himself, Val Kilmer's son and daughter did go in his stead. To see how MercedesandJack Kilmerfollow in their father's footsteps and how they got involved in the moving documentary, read on.

Val's daughter Mercedes, 29, and son Jack, 26, were both at the Cannes premiere on July 7, not only to support their father, but also because they were involved in making the movie. Their mom is Val's ex-wife Joanne whalley. Before the big event, Val shared his enthusiasm via Twitter. "It's like it was yesterday, and yet it's been a lifetime," he wrote. "As I write this, my documentary is preparing to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. And as grateful as I am to have been selected with this honor, I look forward to sharing the story of my life with all of you. "

Mercedes has appeared in a handful of independent shorts over the past seven years. In 2020, she shares the big screen with her dad in her first feature film, Salary. The film also marked Val's first post-tracheostomy role. Mercedes told TooFab that she was "really proud to have been a part of this movie for my personal reasons of working with my dad" and also "to have been involved in a movie with a disabled lead actor". She added, "And I hope it's like announcing a bigger change in the entertainment industry." Due to his speech problems, another actor nicknamed the character Val in the film. Jack began appearing on camera in 2013 and has appeared in a long list of shorts and feature films. His first role was in Palo Alto alongside stars like James franco andEmma Roberts. He also starred in Ozzy Osbournethe music video for "Under the Graveyard" as young Ozzy. His latest filmExois in pre-production and will see him play opposite Bella thorne.

Val, Which one is get rave reviews outside Cannes, traces decades of the actor's life, including his experience with throat cancer and its aftermath. In the teaser, notes Val, "I'm still recovering, and it's hard to speak and be understood. But I want to tell my story more than ever." While the voiceover for the trailer doesn't speak to Val, at one point he speaks to the camera using his voicemail. "I tried to see the world as one piece of life," he says. The trailer also features behind-the-scenes footage from films he has directed throughout his career with co-stars, including Kevin bacon andSean Pennin their youth.

