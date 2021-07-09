R. Kelly refused bail and gave trial a slight delay





Lawyers said they were unable to meet with him in person while he was quarantined for 14 days in a Brooklyn federal prison after being brought there from a Chicago dungeon on June 22. Federal prisons have been quarantining transferred and newly incarcerated inmates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legal team also requested Thursday that Kelly be released on bail so that he could better help him defend himself, a request the judge quickly rejected. She assured them that they could now see Kelly in person in prison seven days a week if they wished. You’re going to have full access to Mr. Kelly, she said. Kelly, 54, was making her first in-person appearance in New York City court since her transfer. He did not speak except to exchange greetings with the judge. The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum R&B singer is tasked with running a company of managers, bodyguards and other employees who have helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors said the group selected the victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly. The case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly. He also pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He denies ever having abused anyone.

Kelly has won multiple Grammys for I Believe I Can Fly, a 1996 song that has become an inspiring anthem played at graduations, weddings, commercials and elsewhere. Almost a decade later, he began releasing what eventually became 22 musical chapters of Trapped in the Closet, a drama that tells a story of sexual deception and has become a cult classic. But Kelly has been dragged for decades by complaints and allegations about her sexual behavior, including a 2002 child pornography case in Chicago. He was acquitted in this case in 2008. Control has intensified again amid the #MeToo movement in recent years, with several women going public with accusations against the singer. The pressure intensified with the release of the documentary Lifetime Survive R. Kelly in 2019. Criminal charges quickly followed.

