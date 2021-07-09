Britney Spears Family Members: Parents, Siblings, Kids, More





Toxic? Britney spears her family, especially her parents and siblings, have come under a microscope amid her guardianship battle. Grammy winner was born in Mississippi in December 1981 to his father Jamie spears and mother Lynne spears. She joined her older brother Bryan spears and later became the big sister of Jamie lynn spears. Britney, with the help of her family, pursued fame from a young age. She appeared on Star search and The Mickey Mouse Club before releasing his first album, Baby one more time, in 1999. The singers’ praise only grew as she racked up success after success, but amid a series of personal issues, she was placed under guardianship in 2008. Jamie and lawyer Andrew wallet took over as co-curators at the time, making personal and financial decisions for Britney. Wallet abruptly resigned in March 2019, leaving Jamie as sole curator. However, Jamie then temporarily resigned as Britney’s curator in September 2019 due to health concerns and an alleged altercation with her daughter’s eldest son, Preston. Chartered Trustee Jodi montgomery assumed the role in Jamie’s absence, although he remained the curator of Britney’s estate. The Toxic singer demanded in August 2020 that her father be removed from his role as curator of himself and his estate, instead asking Montgomery to take the reins. His lawyer Samuel Ingham III filed an application in September 2020 to institute Bessemer Trust Company as the custodian of the Britneys estate. A judge approved the Bessemer Trust appointment in November 2020 but determined that Jamie would remain co-custodian of the estate. Bessemer Trust filed an emergency request in July 2021 to resign from the Britneys case. Britney broke her silence on the trusteeship drama and her family’s involvement at a hearing in June 2021. I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and that’s enough. It’s been a long time since I owned my money, she said. And it is my wish and my dream that it all ends up untested. She added: I would honestly sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I would also like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they have done to me, instead of it being a secret secret for the benefit of all. Scroll through the gallery below for a complete guide to the Spears family.

