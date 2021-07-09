Entertainment
Singaporean actress Beatrice Chien who played Nick Young’s nanny in Crazy Rich Asians has died at 81
Veteran Singaporean actress Beatrice Chien, who has appeared in films such as “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ramen Teh,” died of pancreatic cancer on Tuesday at the age of 81.
The details: Chien’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page, according to The times of the straits.
She told me last year that she had advanced pancreatic cancer, shared Catherine Sng, founder of the Glowers Drama Group, of which Chien was also a pioneer member. She was very strong. She said since it was already at an advanced stage, she just wanted to happily live the time she had left. “
Dog was cremated Thursday morning in Mandai.
She is survived by three children and two grandchildren.
A lasting legacy: Chien entered the entertainment industry at the age of 15, Mothership reported. She started out as a radio voice actress while still studying at the Methodist Girls’ School in Singapore.
Chien eventually left the industry to pursue a nursing career.
She spent 40 years in the business before returning to the stage in the early 2000s. She went on to star in several movies and TV shows such as the long-running series Your Hand In Mine and the 2018 drama Ramen Teh.
Eric Khoo, director of Ramen Teh, explained that Chien didn’t even need to audition for his role.
We had a 30 minute conversation and she knew exactly what I was looking for, “Khoo said.” She always had a great atmosphere around her and all of the cast, including Takumi Saitoh, who played her grandson. , fell in love with her. “
One of Chien’s last roles was Nick Young’s nanny Ling Cheh in “Crazy Rich Asians”.
Featured Image Via Beatrice Dog
