Hilaria Baldwin claims a “fluid” identity to explain the scandal

More than six months after Hilaria Baldwin was regularly caught using a shifting Spanish accent and posing as Alec Baldwin’s glamorous “Latina” immigrant woman, the Boston native took to Instagram on Thursday. to explain that she is a “multi” who lives in “a brilliant fluidity” of cultural identities.

From Baldwin’s lengthy post, it seems she was trying to justify her alleged “seizure” and her efforts to mislead people by adopting the language of groups that are genuinely marginalized in society because of their culture, language, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Indeed, Baldwin was trying to portray himself as a victim of people’s misunderstandings and prejudices, rather than someone Atlantic magazine called the famous “identity trick” and others called fraud and fraud. cultural appropriation.

“When you are multi, it can seem difficult to belong” wrote Baldwin, who admitted to being “a white girl” from Boston at the end of December, after people on Twitter, Instagram and Reddit revealed her “ten-year mistake posing as a Spaniard.”

“You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that,” said Baldwin, 37, “You feel like you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world. of labels when it might not be the one that defines you perfectly.

Baldwin continued, “We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique – our culture, our languages, our sexual orientations, our religions, our political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID.”

“We can all organize our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, we present,” Baldwin said. “This is the right that every person should have.”

There’s a lot to unbox here, starting with the fact that Baldwin shared this long captioning post to an otherwise adorable photo of his 7-year-old daughter, Carmen, displaying her latest artwork. So Baldwin may have used the image of his young daughter as a shield against people flooding his post with critical comments.

Meanwhile, as his critics have pointed out, Baldwin hardly portrayed herself as marginalized in her life, unlike true Latinx immigrants who often face discrimination because of their accent or ethnicity.

The mother of six was born to wealthy professionals in Boston, attended prestigious New York University, is now married to a multi-millionaire movie star with homes in Manhattan and the Hamptons, socializes with her rich and famous friends and, before the scandal broke, probably was making tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year as a parental podcaster and social media influencer.

Hilaria and her husband Alec Baldwin recently launched a new podcast, Whats One More, in which they present themselves as a force to “inspire positive dialogues” on mental health and the “challenges we all face”. In the first episode, Hilaria Baldwin dodged questions about her Spanish identity scandal and only admitted to making “mistakes”.

Baldwin found herself embroiled in the scandal after people on social media shared several well-documented examples of her using a fluctuating Spanish accent in TV or podcast interviews over the years. In these interviews, and in others for Spanish-language publications, she has also been described as being born in Spain, having a family from Spain or being of Spanish mother tongue.

A video has even emerged of Baldwin trying to mislead United Nations officials about his cultural identity. The video showed her speaking at a special UN session on healthy eating and the environment, in which she allowed a senior public health official to identify her as “half- Spanish ”. She answered her questions with a slight Spanish accent and encouraged her belief that she had grown up in Spain appearing to speak with familiarity about the food culture of that country.

Questions have also arisen about what Alec Baldwin knew, or even was complicit in, his wife’s alleged scam. The actor was present during the presentation of his wife to the UN. He was also shown in a 2013 interview with David Letterman, claiming his wife was from Spain as he jokingly mimicked his Spanish accent.

Hilaria Baldwin initially slammed the media for falsely reporting that she was born in Spain, until it became clear that she never bothered to correct the many reports.

Baldwin finally released what critics called a “no apology without apologies” in February. While she said she was “sorry,” critics noted that she did not say she was sorry for allegedly lying to her fans or for engaging in cultural appropriation.

In response to Baldwin’s new Instagram post, a person on a Reddit thread wrote, “This pissed me off. The person said she was a black / Latina mixed race who suffered from “impostor syndrome” and felt she was not enough of one culture or another.

“It took a long time for me to feel comfortable as myself, honoring the cultures I was raised in,” the person continued. “So she can (swear) right away about being ‘multi’ and how hard it is to feel like you belong. She’s a white American. Isn’t cosplay like another ethnicity at this point? She makes me sick.

Others noted another recent Instagram post that Baldwin shared, which made them wonder if she was trying to compare her self-proclaimed identity struggles to the plight of trans men and women. She specifically wrote about the recent suicide of a friend’s child, who is transgender. “They’ve spent their lives being bullied just to be their real selves,” Baldwin wrote.

Hilaria Baldwin began her new Instagram post by claiming that she recently spent time with her family, presumably the “Spain” family she often referred to. It was reported that Baldwin’s brother had lived in Mallorca since the mid-2000s and his parents retired there in 2011.

People who delved into Baldwin’s interviews and social media posts found little indication that she had spent much time with her family since she married Baldwin in 2012. That is at that time she claimed in an additional interview that “35 or 40” of her family members came from Spain for the wedding. She also told Vanity Fair Espaa in another interview that her Spanish relatives are struggling to pronounce her new husband’s last name.

Baldwin said on Instagram that she had not seen her family for two years due to the pandemic, but together they once again had a “special experience.”

“We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures – multi-faceted and very valuable,” said Hilaria Baldwin. “We discussed belonging and the fact that there are people who want to deny others their right to belong.”

Baldwin also described “a very painful experience”, presumably his scandal, and said he learned from it that many people go through experiences of feeling not to belong.

“So if you are in pain, know that a loving group sees your validity and your belonging,” Baldwin wrote. “You don’t have to be this and that, change, dance to someone else’s drum beat. You can be 100% yourself all the time. Ebb & Flow, in your brilliant flow , like your very legitimate you.