Minority Reporter – 10 Dilip Kumar Movies That Defined An Era Of Stellar Bollywood Performances





NEW DELHI – During a career spanning nearly six decades, the actor Dilip Kumar, who died yesterday after a long illness, has appeared in several unforgettable films.

Philanthropist and former politician, Kumar has brought us films that will be remembered for both his stellar performances and his genre-defying narratives.

Known as the “Tragedy King” and “First Khan”, he is credited with bringing realism to Hindi cinema.

Veteran Bollywood Actors Dharmendra and Jeetendra shared screen space with the legend and paid tribute to him and offered his condolences to the late star’s wife and actress Saira Banu.

“What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way,” said Jeetendra. “Who showed us how to do it, with so much grace and enthusiasm. He was an inspiration to people like me who aspired to be like him in every way possible. “

Jeetendra offered his condolences to Kumar’s family.

“His love and warmth are unmatched, and there will never be another like him,” Jeetendra said. “He was not only an onscreen genius, but also a great friend and a gem of a person. His contribution to cinema and to our lives is immense. I will miss him very much. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the whole family and to Sairaji. Dharmendra was present at Kumar’s residence in Mumbai yesterday. “I lost my brother today,” Dharmendra said. “I will live with his memories in my heart. “ Whether it be “Mughal-e-Azam“(1960), where Kumar as Salim gave the audience one of the most remarkable performances in Hindi cinema, or”Ram aur shyam”(1967), where he played a dual role and stunned everyone with his impeccable comedic timing, here is a list of films where Kumar shone in his craft. 1. Devdas (1955) The painful saga of love and romance, based on the work of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel of the same name, is considered one of the most beautiful works of the superstar. The director of Bimal Roy saw Kumar play the role of an unconditional lover on the road to destruction at the hands of love and alcoholism. 2. Mughal-e-Azam (1960) The ultimate love story of Mughal Prince Salim and a court dancer Anarkali has been one of the legendary superstar’s most tragic films. His epic portrayal of the spoiled, indulgent and madly loving prince has earned the film several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Feature in Hindi in 1961. His co-star was Madhubala, who played Anarkali. 3. Babul (1960) The musical drama that became the second highest grossing film of the year saw a tragic love triangle between its character, Nargis, and Munawar Sultana. The heartwarming film saw Kumar as a postmaster from Ashok village, who wins the hearts of two diametrically opposed women. 4. Daag (1973) The social drama “Daag”, produced and directed by Amiya Chakravarty, won Kumar the very first Filmfare Award in the main category for Best Actor. The film sees the rise of a poor, alcoholic Shankar (the character of Kumar) to a wealthy man who again heads down the path of self-destruction. 5. Naya Daur (1957) Directed by BR Chopra, this romantic love triangle about two best friends falling in love with the same woman (Vyjayanthimala) was given a new lease of life thanks to the spectacular performances of the lead couple, led by Kumar, who sold the film with their incredible charisma to the ‘screen. He won his third Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a row for his outstanding performance. 6. Deedar (1951) One of the notorious tragedies of early Indian cinema, “Deedar”Revolves around the dissatisfied love of Kumar’s character, who was separated from him due to class inequalities. The film became one of the most popular films of the Golden Age and made Kumar the “king of tragedy”. 7. Madhumati (1958) This film by Bimal Roy, with Vyjayanthimala and Pran alongside Kumar, is another iconic film. Madhumati was the story of reincarnation and weird haunted mansions, and perhaps for the first time such tropes, instead of inviting laughter, made our thorns shiver. The film had a dark gothic side to it. 8. Ram Aur Shyam (1967) Kumar played the dual roles of brothers Ram and Shyam in the film and gave audiences a taste of his comedic timing. It was the first time he tried a dual role and gave Hindi cinema a new genre. 9. Shakti (1982) It was notable for being the first and only film to feature veteran actors Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together. The film is considered the best work of director Ramesh Sippy and is considered one of the greatest films in Indian cinema. 10. Karma (1986) Kumar plays a police officer whose family is killed by the bad guys, so he hires three convicts (Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Naseeruddin Shah) for revenge. It was the first time that Kumar had been associated with Nutan. The film reunited Subhash Ghai and Kumar after their last film, “Vidhaata” (1982). (With entries from ANI) (Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Ojaswin Kathuria)

