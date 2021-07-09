Lucknow’s link to how Yusuf Khan became Dilip Kumar





LUCKNOW Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has received many titles like Tragedy King and God of Acting in his illustrious career. But there is a story about how he got his pseudonym. Famous writer Bhagwati Charan Varma from Lucknow gave him the name Dilip Kumar in 1944. Bhagwati Charan Varma also wrote the screenplay for his first film Jwar Bhata, said Dhirendra Varma, the writer’s son. Superstar Ashok Kumar worked with Bombay Talkies as the main hero in the 1940s. At that time, the heroes were employed by production houses on a salary basis and were not allowed to work for other production houses. production. Ashok Kumar had given many hits for Bombay Talkies and was the most popular of all actors of his time. But after the movie Kismat, Ashok Kumar decided to start his own production house. So he moved away from Bombay Talkies and Bombay Talkies owner Devika Rani was very upset about it, he said. Dhirendra Varma said: She wanted a good looking and versatile actor to replace Ashok Kumar in her production house. She also had a Jwar Bhata script written by my father for the next movie. Devika Rani spotted Yusuf Khan and called him for a screen test, which he passed easily. However, she wanted a romantic name for the actor as the script was one intense love story. She thought the name Yusuf Khan didn’t fit the role. In fact, Dilip Kumar was also interested in changing his name as he never wanted his father to find out he was working in a Bollywood movie as he was against it all. And Devika Rani asked Bhagwati Charan Varma for a new name for Yusuf Khan, said Dhirendra Varma. Famous writer Chandra Shekhar Varma, grandson of Bhagwati Charan Varma, said: My grandfather suggested three names to Devika Rani Dilip Kumar, Vasudev and Jehangir. Devika Rani wanted Dilip Kumar to choose Vasudev. But Yusuf Khan chose Dilip Kumar for himself. And the rest is history. Dilip Kumar rose to fame from his very first film, but he has always remained grateful to Bhagwati Charan Varma for giving him a new identity in the world of cinema. He always considered Dilip Kumar a lucky name for himself. Dhirendra Varma said: In 2005, together with my daughter Shivani Varma, I visited Dilip Kumars’ house in Mumbai. He didn’t let us go for 4-5 hours and talked a lot about Bhagwati Charan Varma, literature, Lakhnawi culture, mangoes from Malihabad and Peshawar (where the actor was born). The warmth was exemplary, he was so loving and caring. It was Saawan’s first Monday and we were fasting. When he heard about this, he organized lassi, mewa and the best of phalahari cuisine for us. Such was his eagerness to welcome anyone, he added. Bhagwati Charan Varma also wrote another Chanakya script for Dilip Kumar, but that movie didn’t work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/others/the-lucknow-link-to-how-yusuf-khan-became-dilip-kumar-101625759125236.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos