“Never Have I Ever” actor juggles show and college with ease

NEW YORK (AP) Jaren Lewison was in his freshman orientation at USC when he received the screen test call for the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He got the job and filmed the first season while living in his college dorm, where he remembers returning at night after working on set.

Sometimes I would show up at 3:00 am on a late Friday night shoot. I saw everyone coming home from bars and parties, ”he said.

Lewison, now 20, recently spoke via Zoom during summer vacation at his parents’ house in Dallas. A psychology graduate with a minor in forensics and crime, he also fulfills a home writing course requirement, but takes four courses per semester.

With his foot already firmly planted in Hollywood’s gate, Lewison could leave school, but he says graduation is a priority.

I love being in class, ”he said. He is set to graduate in the spring of 2022, when he is technically a junior.

I’m excited to start the sequel and dedicate 24 hours a day to my career and growth as an actor.

In Never Have I Ever, which launches its second season on July 15, Lewison plays Ben Gross, an ambitious high school student who pledges to graduate at the top of his class. He is fiercely competitive with Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who is his arch nemesis, foe, confidant, and crush combined.

Ben’s dad is a successful entertainment lawyer and so he regularly names his dad’s famous clients with boastful pride, although his classmates don’t understand how his parents, while loving him, regularly leave him alone. at home and it is his housekeeper who is the stable adult figure. in his life.

Lewison credits his psychology studies for helping him understand his character.

Ben wants to feel validated. He’s so competitive with Devi and wants to get into Ivy League schools because he wants to prove to himself and his family that he’s as good as his dad. That’s a lot of pressure for a sophomore in high school to put on himself. “

He also admires how the character of Devi is so layered and incredibly portrayed by Ramakrishnan, in his first acting role. Devi sometimes has inappropriate outbursts of anger at her father’s recent and unexpected death and often makes bad decisions. She sees a therapist (played by Niecy Nash.)

Devi is an incredibly complex character and written so beautifully, Lewison said. “Our show handles the mess of teenage life very well and tackles these topics with such care.

He might be juggling a full course load while filming, but one of Lewison’s speakers, Leslie Berntsen, credits his follow-up. Berntsen had Lewison as a student in his introductory psychology class and says he reached out early with a warning about his crazy schedule.

She recalled via email: He said he had just been cast on a new Netflix show and was committed to balancing that job with a full course load. same standards as his classmates.

When Berntsen later watched Never Have I Ever, she made the connection that the character of Ben Gross was played by Lewison, her student.

I saw his name during the opening credits and spent a good minute racking my brains where I recognized him. It hit me as soon as his character was introduced, so I emailed him to let him know how impressive it was that this was what he was doing at the same time as my class, a- she declared.

Lewison also makes sure to communicate with the Never Have I Ever production coordinators regarding school conflicts.

If I give them enough notice, if they can, they can change the scene so that if I have a half-term term and have to sit down for it, they’ll help me do it. We are working together, ”he said.

Lang Fisher, the co-creator and showrunner of Never Have I Ever, says she knew early on that Lewison was choosing to go to college during the show, but that was never a problem. He is always prepared and organized.

When I think of 20-year-old men, I think of open containers of ramen, like underwear, unmade beds, and basically like bastards. I have three younger brothers and I think about bastards, ”she said. And he’s so mature and really pushes himself. He comes to put himself in place. He knows his cold lines. He always has the smartest questions on a stage. Whenever we have tabletop readings he’s like the one person who has his Zoom ready to go and has no technical difficulty and has the right headset setup.

Co-creator Mindy Kaling believes Lewison made the right decision to continue his education and believes he will be better off for it.

I learned so much during my college days, and I think his years at USC will inform his artistry. I admire Jaren for taking on two major life-changing challenges, she said via email.

Lewison says that while he has good time management skills, he was understandably concerned with the demands of work and school.

I thought I would be stressed more and have a lot of anxiety. It’s really the opposite, “he said. I have found that every second I’m at work, I can’t believe it. I really feel like my dreams are coming true at every time I am there.

The friends he met at school are not in the business.

I have friends who are economics majors. I have friends who are pre-med. I have friends who are business majors. There is a great variety in my group of friends. But the only thing in common is that they are all incredibly smart, supportive and kind people, ”Lewison said.

This optimism and commitment to be present is a family mantra: don’t forget the feeling. He often uses it in social media posts.

It was passed on from my grandfather, from my father to me, and one day I will pass it on to my children. And often that means you stop and remember how lucky you are in a specific situation.

Never Have I Ever kicked off its first season at the height of the pandemic and was one of the critically acclaimed shows of 2020. Due to the timing, there were no red carpets to attend or parties to attend. socialize with other types of Hollywood.

Lewison says he’s just happy the show made an impact during a dark time.

“Mental health is something that I’m really passionate about. Being a part of a show that has been such a light to so many people really has an impact for me personally, and for the rest of our cast and crew.

Celebrity is catching up. I was kinda recognized in my hometown and on campus, “Lewison said.” Sometimes, even on Zooms during class, I would get private messages if I had my camera on. “

Lewison is not the first actor to have attended college while working as an actor. Brooke Shields graduated from Princeton. Natalie Portman graduated from Harvard, but later revealed that she worried her classmates would assume that she was only accepted because she was a famous actress. Claire Danes went to Yale for two years before leaving, saying she felt fundamentally fulfilled. Emma Watson graduated from Brown University in five years. She took two semesters off work.

