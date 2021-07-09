Alia Bhatt joins Hollywood agency WME, which represents Gal Gadot, Emma Stone | Bollywood





Actor Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood actor to sign a contract with a Hollywood agency. Alia is now part of WME, which also represents stars such as Emma Stone, Oprah, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron and others. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to respond to WME’s welcome message to her. She responded with a “yes” and many heart emojis. Besides Alia, actors Hrithik Roshan and Vidyut Jammwal have also signed contracts with various agencies in Hollywood. Hrithik signed the Gersh agency earlier this year. Deepika Padukone had also joined the ICM agency which represented Regina King, Olivia Colman and others. In Bollywood, Alia has several projects lined up. She has Brahmastra with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, which wrapped filming last month. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia as the mistress of a brothel. Alia also RRR, led by renowned SS Rajamouli Baahubali. The film also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Ajay Devgn. Alia plays a character named Sita in the movie. Read also : Mira Rajput shares ordeal of being ‘scammed after many years’ by brand of phone cases Earlier this month, Alia also started working on her first production, Darlings. With Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, the film is the story of a mother and her daughter. “Day one of DARLINGS! My first movie as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. one night before start a new movie i get this nervous tingling energy all through my body .. dreaming all night about messing up my lines..getting nervous..settled 15 minutes ahead of time fearful of being late! i guess that feeling will never go away..and it shouldn’t – because being nervous … and not being sure of yourself means you really care, ”she said on day one of filming. Alia will also star in Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. It stars her with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

