Christina Haack formalizes her relationship with Josh Hall Instagram
Christina haackis ready to talk about her new relationship after finalize her divorce from Ant Anstead in June and she doesn’t regret it.
Haack took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of her and her new beau by the beach. In a long caption, Haack addresses her relationship with Josh Hall, adding that when she met him she was not in a state of “fear or fight or flight.”
“When we met last spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast that they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote. “I immediately felt mad about protecting him and wanted to keep him to myself and get to know myself before the tornado (media attention) hit. We had a solid few months to get to know each other and I have loved every second. “
The 37-year-old added that when she saw a camera behind her at the airport as she traveled with Hall, her heart started pounding out of her chest and her hands were shaking.
“They go after everyone you and your family follow on social media and everyone in your inner and outer circle looking for dirt and drama. That’s part of why there are so many failed celebrity relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus, ”Haack wrote.
The TV personality shared that Hall is not active on social media but still wanted to “thank him for taking me on a romantic tropical vacation.”
On Instagram Stories early Thursday, Haack shared a few more photos of herself and Hall having “the fanciest romantic dinner.”
After:HGTV’s Christina Haack and Ant Anstead finalize divorce 9 months after separation
Haack, host of her HGTV show “Christina on the Coast,” first shared that she was separating from Ansteada a year after welcoming a child together. The two share a 1 year old son, Hudson.
Haack and Anstead filed for divorce in November after announcing their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post from September. Haack was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They share two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.
Christina Haack’s divorce:“My goal is just to move forward”
In a June interview with Entertainment tonight, Haack said his goal was to “focus on kids, work and having fun.”
“My goal is just to move on and not take things too seriously,” Haack said.
Anstead Ant: Why he “strayed completely” from the family home with Christina Haack
Instead of that revealed that he had abruptly moved from their family home in Newport Beach, Calif., and moved into a small rental apartment after their split from Haack in September.
“When my divorce took place, I packed my clothes and moved out. I walked away completely and left everything there,” Anstead said.Peoplein June. Anstead has since been Pointspending time with René Zellweger.
With Haack’s new love interest in the air, she concluded her Instagram post on this note: “So yeah ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 I’ll do whatever I want.”
Contribution: Elise Brisco, Amy Haneline, Jenna Ryu
