Chadwick Boseman’s Trends After Marvel Reveals Actor’s Final Appearance – Inside the Magic

When Black Panther debuted in 2018, it not only changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever, but sparked a movement that called for equality and diversity in big-budget, successful storytelling. Directed by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther has done wonders for the portrayal of blacks in the genre of superheroes.

Unfortunately, Boseman’s T’Challa AKA Black Panther will not appear in the Black Panther following the actor’s death last year. However, even after his passing, Boseman’s legacy lives on in the Marvel Universe, and the studio led by Kevin Feige has just released the first glimpse of his latest appearance.

by marvel What if…? asks the obvious question of “What if something else happens?” “

The studio’s first anthology animated series, What if…? is bringing most of their huge portfolio of live actors back to reprise their roles in this new Marvel venture. It’s an incredibly exciting and adventurous Marvel project and it will exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to the nature of how the series will rewrite its own story through the collection of episodes.

As good as Black Panther star, other popular characters like Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter will appear – Peggy’s story explores what would happen if she took the Super Soldier Serum and became Captain Carter, instead of Steve Rogers’ Captain America. Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) also lend their vocal talents to this new animated series. .

Marvel Entertainment just dropped the first glimpse of this new TV release, and in addition to revealing the release date (August 11), the trailer featured Boseman’s character T’Challa – although What if…? asks whether Yondu (Michael Rooker) had saved him in place of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, and that he had become fan favorite Star-Lord.

Boseman’s last feature film was Ma Rainey’s black stockings (2020) for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, however, What if…? acts as the late actor’s last appearance in a Marvel project due to his death from colon cancer last year. Black Panther fans are sure to rejoice over this last hurray from their King Wakandan.

Boseman’s appearance in the new Marvel trailer was marked by an emotional show, and the actor quickly moved on online, with fans remembering his impact and continuing his legacy. We’ll take a look …

Sharing on Twitter, @downeyjessevan had an emotional response.

Chadwick Boseman’s latest vocal performance Pls I’m crying

On a related note, @rambeaurogers shared his reaction to seeing and hearing Boseman’s T’Challa in the Marvel trailer.

chadwick last performance in the mcu .. i am. disagree … I’m going to cry

Another fan, @ joshuachenault1, has revealed his thoughts on the King of Wakanda’s animated series debut.

Chadwick’s voice as T’Challa was featured in the new preview What If… and idk if I’m emotionally prepared [for] this full episode

@_baechamel gave his opinion on this last touching performance of the late actor.

Chadwick Boseman probably voiced t’challa in and if during the last few weeks of his life when we now know he was terminally ill, all because he knew how much t’challa meant to people and wanted. give it to them one last time. his power is honestly amazing to me

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, @sonicstature commented:

I can already tell that the t’challa episode is going to hit me like a ton of bricks. I’m not ready to hear Chadwick play it one last time

It will likely be a heartbreaking time for Marvel fans around the world – even if the tone of the episode doesn’t demand it – and a tribute, due to the heightened emotions surrounding Boseman’s character’s legacy as the Avenger. and his own unfortunate death.

What’s next for Black Panther?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) recently started filming. Coogler is back in the director’s chair, but as far as the story goes, no one knows. Kevin Feige has said that the role of King T’Challa will not be recast, but that the film will pay homage to Boseman’s Wakandan heritage. Most of the actors of Black Panther are set to return for the sequel, and the film is likely to catch the eyes of the world upon release due to uncertainty over how Marvel will handle the tragic death of its main man.

Right now, there’s a good chance that Letitia Wright’s Shuri will take over from Black Panther, but neither Marvel nor The Walt Disney Company have revealed the next step for Wakandan’s character, or even if we’ll see. Nakia by Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira Okoye and Dora Milaje again. A Wakanda Disney + series is also in the works.

Are you excited to see Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in What if…? Let us know in the comments!