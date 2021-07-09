Even the Teletubbies are getting COVID vaccines





Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg / CNET

The Teletubbies took to Twitter on Wednesday to share some important news: They’ve been vaccinated and they’re ready for “a hot summer in Tubby.” In a series of photos, the four humanoid creatures made popular by the UK children’s television show hold their “COVID-19 vaccination cards,” which display information about their “tubby vaccines.” The cards – presumably a public service announcement to get the shot – reveal facts about the Teletubbies that have puzzled some Twitter users. On the one hand, each card indicates the same birthday for all Teletubbies: February 20, 2003. The date, which gives them 18 years, is also six years later the Teletubbies were broadcast on the BBC. One user admitted to being embarrassed by the news for more than one reason: “Not only was the show originally released six years before that date, but if it’s their anniversary, I only have one. more uncomfortable day, ” the tweet reads. Another discrepancy that caught the attention of Twitter users concerned the shots listed on the cards. The cards indicated that the Teletubbies received two injections of “Noo-nson & Noo-nson”, one on July 1, 2021 and another on July 22. “NOOO YOU ARE ONLY EXPECTED TO GET 1 DOSE OF THIS”, wrote a user. “How did they get a second dose on a day that hasn’t even arrived yet?” ” wrote another. Teletubbies It first aired in 1997. It featured Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, who were purple, green, yellow and red respectively, and who inhabited peaceful Teletubbyland. The show ran for 365 original episodes, ending in 2001, and it was relaunched with new episodes appearing from 2015 to 2018. Designed to help young children develop physical, emotional and cognitive skills, the popular series followed the Teletubbies as they interacted with others in their world, and spawned toys and other commodity. Anyone who manages the @TeletubbiesHQ Twitter account has apparently not been taken aback by the storm of people over-analyzing the Tubbies’ ad. Thursday, the account tweeted that Noo-noo, the Teletubbies Cleanup Companion, had also been vaxxed. Find out what eagle-eyed Twitter users had to say about the announcement and what it means for “The Teletubby Story.” Many have focused on the apparent age of the Teletubbies i have a lot of conflict with their dates of birth, not only did the show originally come out 6 years before that date, but if it’s their birthday i only have one day older than them and that makes me very uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/pm68O5Wdwx olivia (@ kind0fdisaster) July 7, 2021 “Why not just make it their birthday?” ” it’s illegal to lie about your date of birth on medical forms * ahem * (for real, why not just make it your birthday ??) pic.twitter.com/Ck1J5wkTYJ Melissa | busy playing #ACNH (@ Mels_5sos_AC) July 7, 2021 “Are the teletubbies lords of time?” ” wait … 2003? yet you started in 1997. are the teletubbies the lords of time? Crash (@ CrashFan03) July 7, 2021 And their ‘Noo-nson & Noo-nson’ pictures why were they born six years after the release of the first episode. why are the second hits in the future. why are they getting two pictures of J&J. What is happening. (@tedhendershot) July 7, 2021 Others speculated the tweet had broader implications for the Teletubbies “It complicates the Teletubby tradition enormously.” This greatly complicates the Teletubby tradition. Assuming it is canon, this confirms that: – Teletubbies takes place on Earth during the current period (huge revelation, very disturbing and disturbing).

– The Teletubbies are susceptible to disease. A little strange (@ bread157) July 8, 2021 These images add a shocking amount to the Teletubbies lore:

-The Teletubbies are 18 years old despite the show’s first airing in 1997

-There are at least 93755 Teletubbies

-There are Teletubbie versions from pharmaceutical companies

-The four Teletubbies we know live in a clinic. Trithis (@ Trithis2077) July 7, 2021 Others have tried to explain the discrepancies more rationally This tells me two things: 1. There is more than one generation of Teletubbies, and 2. The Teletubbies are old enough to go to the pub Sam Philpott (@AmsHilopptt) July 7, 2021

