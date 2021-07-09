Did you know that these TV stars are related to Bollywood celebrities?

Madalsa Sharma was recently surprised by her stepfather, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on the sets of the Anupamaa TV show. The images have gone viral on social media. Madalsa married Mithun’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty in 2018. Here are some TV stars related to Bollywood celebrities:

Madalsa Sharma

She plays the character of Kavya in the best TV show Anupamaa. Kavya has an extramarital affair with Anupamaas’ husband, Vanraj, and marries her after her divorce. Madalsa is the daughter-in-law of actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty. He recently made a surprise visit to the show’s sets to meet Madalsa and the team.

Preetika Rao

Bollywood actress Amrita Raos sister Preetika was seen on the Beintehaa TV show alongside Harshad Arora. The show was a resounding success from 2013 to 2014 before it aired. Preetika is said to have rejected some good Bollywood films before appearing on television.

Ishita Dutta

Ishita, who was last seen on the Bepannah TV show, is the younger sister of former Miss India and Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta. Ishita married Taarzan: Wonder Car star Vatsal Seth in 2017. Vatsal too, now stars in TV shows.

Aarti singh

She is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda. She starred in several TV shows, was last seen on Udaan. Aarti also participated in Season 11 of Bigg Boss and became one of the finalists. Aartis’ brother Krushna Abhishek is a part of both Bollywood and television.

Surilie Gautam

Surilie made her acting debut with the Meet Mila Re Rabba TV show. Surilie is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Yami Gautam. The latter recently married her director of Uri: The Surgical Strike Aditya Dhar. Meanwhile, Surilie has starred in one Punjabi TV show and two films so far.

