Bella Hadid Apparently Confirms She Is In A New Relationship On Social Media





Bella Hadid recently made her love public by post a photo filled with PDA with her alleged boyfriend Marc Kalman. But little is known about this mysterious, off-the-radar beauty that’s where we come in. Kalman works as an artistic director and has collaborated with Travis Scott and Kng Kng Records, among others. But he has also completed projects in the fashion industry, designing logo art for Made Fashion Week and fashion brand A Bathing Ape. He also participated in a Smoke x Mirrors eyewear campaign and worked as a “fashion assistant” for the New York Times and T Magazine, according to his website. Kalman is very private about his personal life and does not have public accounts on social media. But his Instagram has a number of high profile followers outside of Hadid like Virgil Abloh, Diplo and Fai Khadra. BELLA HADID GIVING A LITTLE UP IN PARIS AFTER A RECENT RECENT ANTISEMIC COUNTER-LEVEL BELLA HADID SHARES BIKINI SELFIES, REPLIES SOCIAL MEDIA USER WHO SAYS SHE LOOKS TOO TIRED Hadid, 24, was first romantically linked to the artist in early June when they were spotted together at a lunch. They were apparently introduced by friends, according to Le Soleil. Their relationship apparently began after her split from boyfriend on-again-off-again The Weeknd, who sparked her own romance rumors this week after dinner with Angelina Jolie. As long as the couple are dating, the model no longer seems to keep Kaplan a secret. She posted a cute photo of them strolling on a balcony on a trip from Paris to Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Hadid’s requests for comment by Page Six were not returned. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP To read more on page six, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bella-hadid-new-relationship-instagram-marc-kalman

