Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

After turning to gender territory with Thelma (2017) and a trip to upstate New York in Stronger than the bombs (2015), Norwegian writer-director Joachim Trier returns to familiar ground for his latest feature film, once again recounting the joys, sorrows, loves and disappointments that flow from the bourgeois-bohemian class of Oslo.

Indeed, The worst person in the world, as his new film is titled somewhat ironically, looks like part three in a trilogy that began with author’s breakthrough New Wave-ish 2006 Reprise and was followed in 2011 by the darker, although still very French, Oslo, August 31st.

The worst person in the world The bottom line

A return to form.

Location: Cannes Film Festival (Competition)

Throw away: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum, Hans Olav Brenner, Helene Bjreby, Vidar Sandem

Director: Joachim Trier

Scriptwriters: Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier 2 hours 1 minutes

Both films starred Anders Danielsen Lie, who at this point could be considered Antoine Doinel of Trèves, and he returns here as a graphic novelist named Aksel whose trajectory adds a healthy dose of pathos to a story that is in turn. light and dark, whimsical and downright depressing turn. . More than ever, Trier reveals how much he can continue to change his tone and emotional arcs without losing any narrative momentum.

This time Danielsen Lie is the second violinist for vibrant Renate Reinsve, who played a small role in Oslo and whose character is the centerpiece of the Trier script (co-written, as usual, with Eskil Vogt). As Julie, a woman about to turn 30 who doesn’t know what life she wants to live or what man she wants to love, Reinsve steps into a role we’ve seen in many Hollywood romantic comedies, and there’s has times when the movie goes in that direction too.

But Julie is also “the worst person in the world”, breaks hearts and refuses to live up to expectations. In other words, she’s guilty of not making up her mind in a society that expects us to all do it at some point, and Trier infuses her film with a sense of loss and disillusionment that can’t be. canceled.

Divided into twelve chapters, plus a prologue and an epilogue, World tells about some pivotal years in Julie’s life – from when she meets and moves in with Aksel, who is a good decade older, to how their relationship comes undone due to competing desires (he wants a baby, not it); unequal professional lives (he creates successful underground comics by Robert Crumb, she works in a bookstore); and the fact that Julie soon meets another guy, Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), who is as carefree and indecisive as she is (their long cutie-meeting takes place at a wedding she crashes), and therefore to the opposite of Aksel.

The story jumps back and forth, speeding up in places and then slowing down to catch its breath, Trier providing the kind of elegant soaring that was on display in Reprise. Sequence, which shows Julie making the big (and apparently bad) decision to dump Aksel for Eivind, is shot as a scene from The matrix, the rest of the world freezes in place as she rushes through town to jump into her new lover’s arms. Other scenes, including a long one where she takes a bad trip on mushrooms, use slow motion or are recorded on a playlist of rock and folk hits (Harry Nilsson, Art Garfunkel, Todd Rundren), to the point that the film may seem slightly fancy. , as if Trier was trying too hard to please.

In its best moments, World takes her time to focus on the dynamic of the character, as in a long painful streak towards the end where Julie and Aksel reconcile after years of absence. At that point, the latter’s life took a dramatic turn – both in public, when he insults a feminist intellectual on television after she accused her comics of being misogynist, and in private. , when Julie learns how much Aksel has fallen since she left him. It’s a twist that might seem a little artificial, but it’s taken on movingly by Lie, whose understated, nostalgic monologue underscores just how much every decision you make, especially at a certain age, can count.

If it was still Hollywood, Julie would have learned her lesson then and decided to make the right choice. But it is Norway, the homeland of the dark and gloomy autobiographer Karl Ove Knausgård (featured in the documatry The other snack, which Trier co-directed), so we’re not going to have any life lessons or happy endings, but we will have to face the inevitable conclusion that you have to live with all your mistakes and indecision.

What is convincing about the Trier films, despite a certain finesse and a tendency, at times, to be a little show-off in the direction, is indeed that he is not afraid of becoming quite dark. Oslo is the purest example to date, but in The worst person in the world, it undermines all playfulness and tongue-in-cheek observations about 30-40-year-old Norwegian hipsters with a lasting sense of melancholy, hangover or bad trip that you can never get rid of. Julie might not be as bad as the title suggests, but she’s very far from perfect. If anything, the new Trier film is about her accepting that reality and moving on – or not.