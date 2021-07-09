‘What if…?’ Trailer: Hear Chadwick Boseman As T’Challa

Almost a year after Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer, his TChalla character will be alive again when Marvel begins airing their new 10-episode Disney + series What if? August 11.

Released Thursday, the first official trailer for What If …? presents the voice of Bosemans as TChalla for the last time. Prior to his death at the age of 43, the beloved actor provided a voiceover for the animated TV show as TChalla, the character he played in the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther.

What if…? reimagines popular Marvel characters in storylines that actually take place but in different dimensions. Traditional Marvel stories are told in new ways, like Erik Killmonger’s rescue of Tony Stark in the first Iron Man.

The new trailer reveals that TChalla will be Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy “and will work closely with the pest Yondu.

What if…? is yet another emotional farewell to Boseman and TChalla; President Marvel Kevin Feige announced last year that the character of Black Panther would not be recast in honor of the actor.

Boseman was also commemorated late last year in an opening scene from Black Panther on Disney + and in the 2020 Marvel Spider-Man Video Game: Miles Morales, which featured a dedication of the end credits to Boseman and a street called Boseman Way.

Earlier this year, Boseman won a Golden Globe for Leading Actor in a Drama Film, for his acclaimed performance as Levee in Netflix’s My Raineys Black Bottom. Also nominated for an Oscar in April, Boseman lost to Anthony Hopkins, who, like many, looked surprised.