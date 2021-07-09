Chick Vennera, actor of “The Golden Girls”, died at 74





Chick Vennera, famous for playing a bean farmer in Robert Redford’s film Milagro Beanfield’s War and featured in hits like Thank God, it’s Friday and Daddy’s Girls, is dead. The Broadway and movie actor died yesterday (July 7) at his Burbank home after a battle with lung cancer, his daughter, Nicky Vennera, said. Hollywood journalist. He was 74 years old. Vennera’s resume was filled with animated credits, working on shows like Animans (where he created the characters Pesto and God Pigeon), Crazy, The Capitol Creatures, Black wing duck, The real adventures of Jonny Quest, Cow and chicken, and Batman beyond. Born March 27, 1947 in Herkimer New York as Francis Vennera, the star studied acting at the Pasadena Playhouse. After serving in the US Army, he returned to showbiz with a concert at Disney on Parade as a dancer, acrobat, and clown. He also appeared on Broadway in Fat. In 1975, he landed his first television roles, playing in episodes of Lucas tanner and Baretta. The actor had his big luck when he was noticed in an off-Broadway production of Jockeys in 1977. Famous casting director Marion Dougherty caught a show and hired him to play Sgt. Danny Ruffelo alongside Richard Gere in WWII play Yankees two years later, in 1979. His most notable on-screen role was that of the merry Marv “Leatherman” Gomez in the 1978 musical. Thank God, it’s Friday. In the movie, he’s seen dancing on top of cars parked outside an LA nightclub while wearing leather hence the nickname from head to toe. A few years later he starred in Redford’s Milagro Beanfield’s War like Joe Mondragon, a bean farmer. Vennera played consumer journalist Enrique Mas in two episodes of Daddy’s Girls in 1989, also snagging roles on Vega $, TJ Hooker, Night court, and Crazy of you. Most recently, he taught theater at the Beverly Hills Playhouse where he had studied years earlier. From 2009 until the start of the pandemic last year, Vennera was an interim coach. He is survived by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, as well as his 40-year-old wife, Susanne, and his son-in-law, Jason.

