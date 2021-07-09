Caribbean Entertainment – Top entertainment news in the Caribbean this week

By publisher NAN ET

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri July 9, 2021: Grammy-winning Haitian-born artist and aspiring former Haitian president, Wyclef Jean, is among those commenting on the shocking assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose.

Saddened by the daily dramatic events in Haiti, the musician from Gone Till November tweeted on July 7.

The assassination of @moisejovenel is an attack on the institution of the presidency & is a tragedy! My prayers with his family & 4 my Haitian brothers and sisters who are the daily victims of this chaotic situation, he added.

Mose was killed in a highly coordinated attack by a group of highly trained and heavily armed men who raided his Port-au-Prince home in the wee hours of July 7.e.

Chris Brown chased by a dancehall artist

Rihannas’ ex-ex Chris Brown is being sued by a Jamaican dancehall artist.

Brown is being sued for US $ 1.5 million after allegedly infringing the copyright to Tight Up Skirt, a song recorded in 1997 by veteran Dancehall artist Red Rat. The popular American singer had used a vocal tween from the Red Rats hit song in the 2017 mega-hit Privacy.

According to DancehallMag, the lawsuit was filed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York by UK-based Greensleeves Publishing Ltd against Brown and his Manhattan-based record company Sony Music Entertainment on July 2, 2021. Greensleeves alleges that Brown ripped out the lyrics from the Red Rats song to create the single and music video for Privacy, which features the following line at the start of her chorus: Hey you, girl with no tight skirt!

IS she going reggae?

The Grammy and Oscar winning singer HER takes to reggae. She told Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden this week that she was working on the project alongside her 21-track album Back of My Mind, released in June 2021. The album, which featured Ty Dolla Sign , Cordae, Lil Baby, and Chris Brown, debuted at No.6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Along with my album, I worked on a reggae project, HER teased. So, you will have it very soon.

She said her Slow Down collaboration with Skip Marley and Do To Me, her 2020 single that interpolated iconic reggae songs Murder She Wrote, Chaka Demus & Pliers and Bam Bam, by Sister Nancy had inspired her to celebrate the culture with a whole new project.

Julian Marley to headline new reggae vaccine compilation

Julian Marley, the son of reggae great Robert Nesta Marley, is headlining a new album simply titled, the new Reggae Vaccine Compilation.

Marley leads the album with a love song called “So High”, which he describes as a nasty acoustic beat produced by Richard Roach.

“It’s like a love song on the clouds with the guitar as clouds and we are floating on the clouds with the melody and the lyrics,” he added. The song was performed and well received by fans on her recent tour.

The album also features various reggae artists, including Bounty Killa, Anthony B, Gyptian, Jah Vinci, Africa’s Shatta Wale, Wayne Wonder, Ed and Jethro Sheeran, and Morgan Heritage’s Mojo Morgan. Sean “Contractor” Edwards “from Jamaica is the executive producer

“Marley’s music represents the healing that is needed in these times of a pandemic, which is also reflected in the increased sales of Marley’s music,” Edwards commented on his choice of Marley as leader. It’s the Reggae vaccine and it’s to help heal people during the pandemic. “

the Reggae vaccine compilation album is now available on all digital platforms.

Caribbean artist clearly misses carnival

Toronto-based Trinidadian-Canadian artist Miguel Maestre misses the carnival and it shows. The singer, songwriter, producer and sound engineer has released a new track dedicated to all Soca fans and international lovers of carnival culture.

Carnival I Miss You, he says, is a song for all carnival enthusiasts who truly regret the sense of freedom, sense of camaraderie, and general liberation that accompanies the annual ritual and eagerly anticipates a return from the pandemic. . Carnival I Miss You was released on Canadian label One Love Nation Inc.

This Caribbean artist is on the verge of emerging from the crisis

Saint Lucia-born singer-songwriter, recording and performing artist Taj Weekes is set to release his first single and video CRISIS on Friday, July 16e.

CRISIS ”is the first single from his album PAUSE, his seventh, which is scheduled for release on August 9th.

CRISIS is a haunting reflection of the psychic stress caused by the last year of death and destruction. The single is released on the Jatta Records label, and the music video will be created by Reggaeville.