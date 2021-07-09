Play Ball Park Offers Fans Experience Before MLB All-Star Game





The interactive fan exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center opens to the public on Friday.

DENVER MLB All-Star week is in full swing in Denver! The festivities officially begin Friday, and the opening of Play Ball Park – an interactive experience for fans in downtown Colorado Convention Center – will lead the way. The 9NEWS Sports team had the chance to tour the facility ahead of its opening Thursday, and inside were exhibits, memorabilia, batting cages and more. Play Ball Park will be open to the public from Friday July 9 to Tuesday (July 13) from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Tickets are free and now available on AllStarGame.com. In a Major League Baseball press release, Play Ball Park is described as “The ultimate interactive experience for fans (which) mixes baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion.” , mascots, game legends, former Olympians and more. fun activities. “ >> Videos below: Take a look at Play Ball Park! Interior images of the MLB Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center RELATED: Star Week: A Guide to the Midsummer Classic in Denver RELATED: How to Get Around Downtown During All-Star Weekend RELATED: “This Is Going To Be A Real Kick Off For Us”: Denver Prepares For Biggest Crowd For Months SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries > The best stories organized daily just for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more at your inbox. MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS KUSA app

