Actor Lois & Clark criticizes Marvel Comics’ new Captain America





In a recent interview with conservative media, Lois & Clark star Dean Cain criticized recent statements by the “new” Captain America.

Dean Cain ofLois and Clark: The New Adventures of Supermanrecently shared reviews of Marvel’s new Captain America. With the current political state of the United States, it’s no surprise that celebrities are making statements supporting or opposing some of the statements being made in pop culture these days. And with Captain America in particular, anything Marvel tells him has the potential to spark controversy. Cain’s prominence in the entertainment world began in 1993 when he took on the role of Clark Kent / Superman inLois and Clark.While the series only lasted 4 years, it left an indelible impression on comic book fans, who were hungry for good live superhero content at the time. Since then, none of Cain’s plans have removed the image of being Superman from fans’ minds, hence why his criticisms of Captain America mean more to them. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Superman & Lois’ Lois & Clark Villain Hidden Reference Explained In a recent interview with conservative media,Daily thread, Cain criticized recent statements by Marvel Comics’ new Captain America. He appeared to be addressing specifically a recent comic book speech in which Cap questioned the reality of the “American Dream.” The whole point of Cap being that the “American dream” was never real at first, and that the lie [the American Dream] is a real problem because it comes in the form of an empty promise. Some time ago we told the world that they could come here for a better life. But too often we turn our backs on them. Instead of a dream, they are given a raw deal.None of these speeches suited Cain, whose response can be seen below: You know, I love Captain America; I love the concept of Captain America, but I’m so tired of all this awakening and anti-Americanism. You know, we just celebrated our 245ebirthday. In my opinion, America is the greatest country in history. It’s not perfect; we are constantly fighting for a more perfect union, as we all know, but i believe it is the fairest and most equitable country ever, with more opportunities than anyone has ever seen. And that’s why people are clamoring to come here from all over the world … I agree with Senator Tom Cotton, who was there a few days ago, who said maybe the captain should be demoted to the rank of lieutenant. I think that is common sense. Cain has never shied away from his opinions or political leanings (he openly voted for Trump in 2016/2020), although he has demonstrated that his opinions don’t always align with a political party. The problem for him is what he sees as a current tendency to hate America. In his words, “The cool thing to do today is hit America. The comics do; schools indoctrinate our children, they do it; our movies, our TV shows are full of them. “While it can be ubiquitous in modern media, Cain may not understand why so many artists are voicing criticism of the United States these days. Is Captain America Too Low On America These Days? Does Cain have a point in the end? To Marvel, it seems clear that being a patriot and fighting for America doesn’t mean agreeing with everything power has to say. Captain America has always seemed to do just that, following his own conscience and doing what he thinks is moral and right. The irony is that Captain American and Cain are arguing for a better America; they just don’t agree on what exactly that means. More: Every Actor Who Played Superman In Live-Action Source: DailyWire Marvel admits Loki was malnourished in the MCU

About the Author Nicolas graff

(54 published articles)

Nick Graff is a screenwriter for Screen Rant with a passion for all things Star Wars and Marvel (especially Spider-Man). Being from LA, Nick grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry that has always fascinated him. After spending the past decade as a film editor for Disney, he’s excited to share his take on the current media landscape. When not writing, Nick also enjoys working on his own comics, practicing his Dungeon Master skills, and playing the latest Legend of Zelda game released by Nintendo. More from Nicholas Graff

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/lois-clark-dean-cain-captain-america-criticism-reaction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos