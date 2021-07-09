Come “DISH” about this Olympian and University of Utah Red Rocks STAR!





Steve Boulay, COO of Magicspace Entertainment joined Nicea and Surae on The Daily Dish to talk about the impact of COVID on the entertainment industry and what to expect in 2021! Also, an official announcement on University of Utah Red Rocks star MyKayla Skinner! Magicspace Entertainment is proud to be a member of Utah’s arts and culture community for over 35 years. Consistently one of North America’s leading promoters, Utah-based MagicSpace Entertainment produces and presents live entertainment events across North America, including on Broadway. In addition to presenting the Live at the Eccles series in downtown Salt Lake City, they are currently producing Alton Brown Live Nationwide Tours, Chip Davis’ Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Gold over America Tour with Simone Biles, Rain – A Tribute To The Beatles, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and The Bachelor Live On Stage. Broadway production credits include A Donny & Marie Christmas, The Illusionists and won the 2019 Tony for Best Musical Revival for Oklahoma. Broadway, clubs and tours closed 16 months ago in March 2020 and likely won’t reopen until September. COVID has had many impacts on industry, actors, places and the local economies that depend on it. MagicSpace Entertainment, in conjunction with the State of Utah, produced a special engagement from The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber to celebrate the reopening of stages across Utah. The cast, crew and musicians were all from Utah and the show opened with a special message. by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber. Steve talks about the emotions and impact involved in getting everyone back to the theater. The show ran out of capacity available in Salt Lake City and Logan. Magic Space Entertainment LIVING AT ECCLES programming can be found on their website and you can also purchase tickets. Some shows in 2021 include Little Big Town (9/10 & 11), Bill Maher (9/12), Tom Segura (10/14) and also Alton Brown Live (11/20) Magicspace Entertainment is launching several tours this fall, including Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, and after the Tokyo Olympics, Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles and a team of champion gymnasts. Simone Biles is the most talked about athlete in the upcoming summer games both for being the greatest gymnast of all time and for speaking out about gymnastics culture. The tour celebrates the values ​​Biles wants to see in empowering sport, togetherness and letting the gold shine inside each of us. Steve from Magicspace Entertainment is thrilled to DISH today about who they’ll be featuring alongside Simone Biles – Olympian and University of Utah Red Rocks star MyKayla Skinner! The tour will showcase the journeys of each athlete and inspire the next generation of athletes and gymnasts. Join us and experience the spectacular high energy pop gymnastics show. Expect a DJ, rock concert lighting, music, and fun. The New York Times wrote: I watch Biles play and think about how lucky the little girls who grow up watching her are lucky to understand this message: that winning can be about the joy of hard work, instead of pain. This article contains sponsored content.

