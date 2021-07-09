Actor James Caan is always eager to work





Actor James Caan starred in some of the greatest films of his time, including “The Godfather”, “Brian’s Song” and “Elf”. Even now, after six decades in the business, Caan has said he still wants to work and enjoy respect, in an interview with Ben Mankiewicz for “CBS Sunday Morning,” which airs July 11. “It sucks you up, man! I like it. I get respect, whatever I do, I want a little respect,” Caan told Mankiewicz (host for Turner Classic Movies). “I play ball, I want respect, you know? That’s all.” Actor James Caan with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. CBS News

Caan has built a career in memorable roles. He was Sonny, the brash son of Don Corleone, in “The Godfather”; a dying football player in “Brian’s Song”; and a novelist held captive in “Misery”. “I always fought to never be the same person,” said Caan. “I never wanted to be the same person again. I mean, the fun of being an actor is being someone else for three months, you know?” Playing Sonny against Marlon Brando was not easy. Caan said his inspiration for the character was a friend: “I was thinking about my friend, Don Rickles. I told everyone, you know, and I started laughing like Don Rickles,” said Caan. Caan spoke with Mankiewicz about his childhood in Queens, New York; the life lessons he learned on the streets; and his stint in the theater. He opened up about his battle with cocaine after his sister died and how he drifted away from Hollywood for a while. After



He also explained how his friend, director Rob Reiner, convinced him in 1989 to star in “Misery”, based on the Stephen King story. Caan, 81, has no desire to slow down. “I can’t take it easy,” he said. “I like working. I like working with good people. I have more fun when I work, because I get to know new people, and especially good people, you know? Really good – always in some. , you know, some of the things, there are a few people you meet, and there are a lot – I have a lot of laughs and I also get respect, sometimes. ” The Emmy Award-winning “Sunday Morning” airs on CBS Sundays starting at 9 p.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also airs on CBSN [beginning at 9 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET] and Paramount +, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com. Make sure to follow us on cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TIC Tac.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/actor-james-caan-still-looks-forward-to-work/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos