Haseen Dillruba: The Ongoing Bollywood Love Story With Violence And Misogyny

Haseen Dillruba is a reminder that Bollywood’s love affair with violence and misogyny is stronger than ever. The latest version of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Masseys gets worse as the runtime progresses. The film normalizes violence, toxic masculinity and misogyny; he glorifies him, he even suggests his aspiration.

This isn’t the first time Bollywood has normalized violence and misogyny by calling them love. Shahid Kapoors Kabir Singh | is perhaps the best example of this. Kabir Singh | a remake of the movie Telugu Arjun reddy was deeply imbued with misogynistic and violent tropes. Despite the rampant misogyny and toxic masculinity that is glorified in the film, it has been hailed by audiences as an ambitious story of love and romance. Kanika Dhillon, the screenwriter of Haseen Dillruba, in fact, had forbidden Kabir Singh claiming that the female protagonist of the film had agency.

In Haseen Dillruba, on more than one occasion, the character of Vikrant Masseys attempts to kill his wife. Image source: Cinestaan

In Haseen Dillruba, on more than one occasion, the character of Vikrant Masseys attempts to kill his wife. The woman played by Taapsee Pannu indulges in this and continues to cohabit with the man who intends to kill her because they allegedly love each other and this is her repentance for having engaged in an extramarital affair.

N if you understand Rani from a distance, you should know that she is not someone who can be made to believe that anything she doesn’t think is fine with her. She wasn’t a character who is easily swayed by anyone’s ideology, she made her own, she always had a choice. – taapsee pan (@taapsee) July 5, 2021

Pannu, defending Haseen Dillruba, insists that his character Rani had free will and these are the choices she made of her own free will, except that is not true. Will, fierce Rani, may at first glance seem to have agency, but this is not necessarily true when one considers Ranisocial context. Rani, although educated and enjoying considerable privileges, is bound by its social context. Choices are not made in a vacuum, Ranithe choice to stay in her abusive marriage cannot be justified just because it was a choice. Women learn to stay in marriages, especially bad ones; endure violence, reject abuse and Vismaya’s death is an example of why women exercising their “choice to remain in abusive marriages” are not exactly rewarding.

Our own homes and communities normalize the violence women experience within marriage, and we live in a society that actively discourages divorce and ostracizes women who seek it. Given the weight of this reality, Ranis choice in Haseen Dillruba are not really free, feminist or progressive, they are the product of its conditioning and of its social reality. Add to this the fact that through our consumption of popular culture and media, we often internalize toxic ideas about love, relationships, and monogamy that are often deeply rooted in misogyny and violence.

Is your right my right? No it is not. It was only Ranis who was right. Which she thought was right. She always had a choice and you take away her choice not me, and that’s feminism for me, always have a CHOICE and make it by YOURSELF – taapsee pan (@taapsee) July 5, 2021

Choice feminism has always lacked nuance and fails to recognize the fact that we are all the product of our social realities, years and years of patriarchal conditioning, and complex power dynamics. Feminism should not be limited to making choices. There are often restrictions and limits to the choices we are allowed to make, some of which are visible and others invisible, this is especially true for women. Choices, only by virtue of being choices, are not blameless. Women can make choices, and those choices can be patriarchal and misogynistic. Choice feminism does nothing for women or the feminist movement and uses it to defend a violently misogynistic film such as Haseen Dillruba does not benefit anyone.

Films and art are a powerful medium, they educate and impact social norms, which is why it is important that writers, directors, producers and production teams involved in making such problematic films think about it. While big-name stars can afford to refrain from making problematic films, actors who still relatively find their place in the industry might not be able to do so, as they need money and money. visibility to maintain.

For example, an Ayushmann Khuranna can get roles tailored for him today, but a Taapsee Pannu still has to settle for doing a Haseen Dillruba after Thappad, due to the lack of options and the need to maintain. If the actors must also be held responsible for their complicity, it is necessary to understand that it is not only because they are the faces of the film that they carry their burden. In this case, director Vinil Mathew, writer Kanika Dhillon, producers Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar must also be held responsible. The question that needs to be asked is, “Why does Bollywood continue to make films that glorify violence, misogyny and objectification?” Why a Haseen Dillruba or Kabir Singh | to make money in theaters when they are so obviously problematic?

Haseen Dillruba it is not art that imitates life, it is not the reflection of society. Domestic violence is a reality for many women across the country, many of whom continue to remain in violent marriages due to insurmountable socio-economic barriers that do not allow them to file for divorce or leave abusive households. A film that portrays the reality of domestic violence would be welcome, Pannus’ own 2020 release Thappad Do it. But Haseen Dillruba does not only represent violence: it glorifies it, normalizes this violence and makes it appear acceptable because it is done in the name of love. Instead of recognizing that Rani is a victim of domestic violence who is guilty of rejecting violence against her, the film praises her for staying the course and staying in an abusive marriage.

Pig blood is a short film based on the same book by Roald Dahl as Haseen Dillruba, but what the latter is wrong, Pig blood gets right. The short does portray domestic violence, but it doesn’t glorify it or justify violence and toxic masculinity in the name of love. In fact, of all the adaptations of Lamb at the slaughterhouse, only Haseen Dillruba justifies and normalizes the domestic violence and abuse that the protagonist faces. Pig blood portrays a grim social reality, but he does not indulge in it Haseen Dillruba Is.

Haseen Dillruba, in a word, says: all is beautiful in love; even violence and domestic violence. Bollywood, without a doubt, has to raise the ante. Bollywood films continue to be plagued by dated and disturbing tropes that should no longer exist as we try to build better, more responsible communities. These films, when it comes to women, relish the male gaze and indulge in misogyny. Portrayals of women on screen that are nuanced and well-written are rare and will continue to be so if we don’t hold filmmakers accountable and call for the normalization of onscreen misogyny every time we do. let’s see it, however it is presented; as love, as art imitating life, or as feminism of choice.

