The film industry is India’s most democratic community: Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is one of the most active players in the entertainment industry today with four releases last year and five this year. However, fans seem to not get enough of the down-to-earth and endearing ‘messy’ Massey. In an exclusive interview with Lachmi Deb Roy of Outlook Magazine, the actor talks about his role in the film ‘Haseen Dillruba‘, being the busiest player in the industry and his seven-year journey in the entertainment industry.

Extracts:

Tell us how you prepared for the role of ‘Rishu’ in ‘Haseen Dillruba‘.

The writing was very clear. I didn’t have to do much and if you’re lucky enough to have a good script, half your job is done. I would like to believe that I have some ability to understand human nature and human psychology and this is something I mainly focus on whenever preparing for a role. There is no particular method to prepare a character. It is a work in motion in which you learn and you adapt. You respond according to the situation and the roles you are supposed to play on screen. Everything you see on screen for a movie is the result of teamwork.

What’s your take on being one of the busiest players in India right now?

You are extremely generous (laughs). Yes, I was lucky to have four outings last year and have five this year. There was a time in our life when work took a back seat. But we’re in the filmmaking business and I think we can’t just sit around for too long on anything. We really need to keep producing content day in and day out. So I got lucky that way and have no qualms about entertaining people through different mediums. The general idea is to do your best and keep people entertained from time to time. I am happy that the audience has been very receptive and appreciates my work.

Do you think OTT platforms are a positive change for the players?

It is certainly a favorable change not only for the actors, but for everyone in the entertainment industry and for all creative artists. There is certainly no shortage of work today be it writers, directors, actors and technicians. Everyone now has enough space to at least spread their arms. We really don’t know about the future, but it’s definitely the present and OTT is here to stay. This particular platform has given us many opportunities to showcase our skills. And it’s a great opportunity to do everything storytelling.

Tell us how you got from TV to movies.

It was an absolutely conscious decision. I’ve almost done a decade of television. I was doing decently well. But I felt underutilized. Every day after sixteen to eighteen hours of work, I was not happy. I was, in fact, very unhappy, if I must put it bluntly. So I had to sit down with my parents and explain to them what I wanted to do next. And I didn’t want to continue on television. I come from a middle class family and our priorities are very basic – “full graduation ceremony hona chahiya, sar ke upar chat hona cahiya » (you must have graduated and have a roof over your head). So, I bought my first house when I was 24. I sat my parents down and told them I did what you wanted me to do, but now I want to pursue the things I want to do.

It was difficult at first for me in the industry. Let me tell you an important fact: TV actors eight years ago and even today are still looked down upon. It has become a common saying, “See, he’s a Lokhandwala actor (a sarcastic comment often made by those who live in the upscale South Bombay and Bandra towns of Mumbai).” These comments are very demotivating and have an impact on your mental health. But like that, I have very thick skin. If anyone tells me it’s out of your reach, I’ll make sure I work hard enough to make it happen. I have a slightly competitive side to me. It was difficult at first to make this change. But if you persist in everything you do, regardless of what other people think of you, you usually get it. Ultimately, what matters is how you feel about yourself. You have to support yourself.

Seven years in the movie industry, what’s it like?

I feel blessed. But I think there is a lot to do on my side. I haven’t even done the things I want to do. So, I am still a few years away from consolidating my position as an actor here. But let me take this opportunity to explain this to a lot of people who don’t know the movie fraternity. It is in fact the most democratic and libertarian community that we have in our country. And the popular belief that foreigners don’t stand a chance in the film industry is mostly rubbish. If you are good at what you do, this will likely be the first community to stand up, applaud you, and support you. And I would like to believe that I am good at what I do, the people in the movie fraternity notice that.

After that ?

I have a movie with Zee Studio titled ’14 Phera ‘on the cards and there is a movie called’ Love Hostel ‘with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. I really can’t wait to be one.