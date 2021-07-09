Mumbai: Actor Denied Lease for Exploiting Boys and Girls by Giving Them Drugs | Bombay News





Ajaz Khan Mumbai: In an order denying actor Ajaz Khan’s request for bail in a drug case, the NDPS Special Court observed that as a seller he was dangerous to society and exploited boys and girls. girls giving them drugs. Khan was arrested in March.

People involved in drug trafficking, trafficking, financing and conspiracy always take great care to hide their activities. They use code language and code words for their transactions. The defendants’ CDR and WhatsApp conversations also refer to the same and the role of the defendant, the court said.

The court added that at this preliminary stage, it can be considered with certainty that he forged prescriptions on behalf of his wife. It is alleged that 31 alprazolam tablets weighing 4.5 g were recovered. This is considered a small amount of contraband under the Narcotic Control and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court also relied on the statement of an Ahmedabad-based doctor who denied writing the prescriptions. He ruled that the witness statement makes it clear who Khan is and what his position in life is. The court said the law and its process help those who approach with clean hands and not those who are motivated to grab a favorable order by hook or crook.

The granting of a bond to these [a] the person will rise [to] emphasizing the unlawful act and the messy approach of the accused, which will end up sending the wrong message to the law-abiding society …, the court said.

Seeking bail for Khan, defense attorney Taraq Sayed said he was falsely implicated. It was also alleged that the tablets had been prescribed for his wife. Sayed said the alleged smuggling was in a small amount and that bail can be granted.

The court noted that in an order of January 16, 2020, the volume of tablets is not mentioned in milligrams instead of 20 doses are prescribed. The court ruled that no doctor ever prescribes such tablets without milligram content. He said that even the handwriting in the two prescriptions does not indicate that they were written by a doctor. The court ruled that while the prescriptions for his wife are for December 2020 and January 2021, 31 tablets were collected in March and April 2021.

In my opinion, no evidence is required even to conclude prima facie that these prescriptions are falsified, fabricated …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/mumbai-bail-denied-to-actor-exploiting-boys-and-girls-by-giving-drugs/articleshow/84252089.cms

