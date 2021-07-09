Luke Bryan amplifies the Syracuse crowd: Were back (see setlist, photos and concert review)





Luke Bryan performed at St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday night. It was the first gig at St. Joes Amp in almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was worth the wait. We were back, ‘Bryan said triumphantly in the middle of his opening song Thats My Kind of Night. More than 10,000 country fans cheered, celebrating the biggest gig since the coronavirus actually killed off live events last year. New York lifted most of its remaining Covid restrictions last month after meeting Governor Andrew Cuomos’ 70% vaccination target, so Live Nation abandoned previous plans to require all participants to be vaccinated; the vast majority took advantage of the night without masks, partying like in 2019. That means to me you arrived after all of these changes, Bryan told the crowd, noting all the times his tour had been postponed, rescheduled, postponed and rescheduled. Bryan needed a few songs to get rid of the rust. It was the first show of his tour in 2021, and then he was ready to brush off the dust. He shone through his biggest hits, from Huntin, Fishin and Lovin Every Day to Play It Again and Country Girl (Shake It For Me). He did a little cha-cha dance during One Margarita, waved to the crowd in the pit, and even took out the opening acts Caylee Hammack and Dylan Scott for a beer performance of All My Friends Say. The American Idol judge also appropriately interpreted Rain is a Good Thing, although it had stopped raining by the time it took to the stage. The crowd was ready to dance the night away, almost as if they had the pent-up energy of all the canceled events, lockdowns and quarantines. After all, the last time the Amp hosted a concert was Cardi B in September 2019. Hammack did a remarkable job of warming up audiences, dancing through a short ensemble in a leopard-print unitard with a blue jacket – resembling late ’90s Shania Twain. She has taken photos with fans and performed songs from her 2020 debut, If It Wasnt for You. Scott, who was a late addition to the Syracuse show, was not on the lineup when tickets went on sale in April, was equally energetic and enjoyed being back on stage. He sang songs on Beer Buddies and briefly covered When You Say Nothing At All, but was at his best singing love songs about his wife like Nobody and My Girl. DJ Rock, meanwhile, kept the party going between each act. He mixed country hits from Jon Pardi, Kenny Chesney and others with a variety of rock and hip-hop songs from Def Leppard, Eminem, Usher, Nelly, AC / DC and Guns n Roses. Dylan Scott Setlist (July 8, 2021 in Syracuse) Hooked Beer buddies Nobody Covers Medley (including Lady in Red, I Like It I Love It, When You Say Nothing at All) New truck My girl * * * * Luke Bryan’s Setlist (July 8, 2021 in Syracuse) This is my kind of night Rain is a good thing What makes you a country Huntin, Fishin and Lovin every day Punching boots Kick the dust Waves Up to one What she wants tonight When Sun sets This is how we ride All my friends say Crash my party Russian mountains Play it again Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset Country Girl (shake it for me) Are we missing any songs? Please email [email protected].

